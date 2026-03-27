API Key Leak Exposes AWS, Stripe, OpenAI Credentials Across Thousands of Sites 

A large-scale cybersecurity study has revealed a serious global web security issue involving exposed API credentials tied to major platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Stripe, and OpenAI.

After analyzing 10 million webpages, researchers discovered thousands of instances where sensitive API keys were unintentionally left accessible online.

How the API Key Exposure Happened

APIs are essential to modern digital infrastructure, allowing apps and websites to connect to cloud services, payment systems, and AI tools. However, they rely on authentication keys that must remain private.

The study found that 1,748 unique API credentials were exposed across nearly 10,000 webpages, spanning 14 major service providers. Alarmingly, a significant portion of these leaks, about 84%, came from JavaScript files that are publicly accessible in browsers, per TechXplore.

In some cases, these credentials remained exposed for months or even years without detection, creating a long window of vulnerability.

Why Exposed API Keys Are Dangerous

When API keys are leaked, attackers can potentially access sensitive backend systems, intercept or manipulate payment systems, extract confidential user or business data, and abuse cloud computing resources.

Because APIs act as the backbone of modern applications, a single exposed key can have wide-reaching consequences, per Digital Trends.

Developer Errors at the Core

Researchers said the issue is not caused by the service providers themselves, but by developer practices. In many cases, sensitive credentials were mistakenly embedded directly into front-end code, making them visible to anyone inspecting a webpage.

This type of oversight becomes especially risky when deployed across production environments at scale.

The Rise of Automation and New Risks

The report also warns that modern development trends, such as "vibecoding" and automated website builders, may increase the likelihood of accidental leaks. Faster development cycles can sometimes lead to weaker security checks before deployment.

How Developers Can Prevent Future Leaks

Experts recommend several safeguards, including scanning live websites for exposed credentials, regularly rotating API keys, using automated secret detection tools in deployment pipelines, and strengthening real-time monitoring systems to invalidate leaked keys quickly.

Service providers are also encouraged to improve detection mechanisms to identify and respond to exposed credentials faster.

Originally published on Tech Times