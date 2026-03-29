Bluesky Introduces Agentic AI 'Attie' That Delivers Custom Feeds Based on Preferences

Bluesky is the latest social media platform to introduce its very own AI chatbot, with Attie being formally introduced to the world as the technology is set to deliver custom feeds to users with simple prompts.

Attie can understand natural language and help users create a feed that they want without the hassle of learning how to code.

Bluesky Introduces New Agentic AI Social App, Attie

Bluesky's former CEO and now Chief Innovation Officer, Jay Graber, recently shared a new development from the company called "Attie," the company's latest take on a generative artificial intelligence platform, but it is not exactly a chatbot.

Instead of talking to Attie to learn about various topics, create write-ups, and more, the new agentic AI will help users create their own feeds on Bluesky.

The new agentic AI was built using Anthropic's Claude chatbot, and the app was built on the same underlying protocol that Bluesky is using, the open-source framework AT Protocol.

According to Graber, users need not be intimidated to create their custom feeds on Bluesky with the help of Attie as the experience will only feel like users are "having a conversation rather than configuring software."

Attie: Create Custom Feeds Using Natural Language

As mentioned earlier, users may create custom feeds using Attie. The company's development of this new agentic AI centers on using natural language that will allow users to freely talk to the chatbot like in a normal setting with friends, but it can get complex work done, like coding, to create a feed based on their preferences.

It has been almost three years since Bluesky first arrived in the tech industry, with the platform then popularizing the use of custom algorithmic feeds on the social media experience.

Users only need to describe the content they want to see on their feed to Attie to get started. For example, they only need to tell the agentic AI to "build a feed that gives me updates on new and upcoming console game releases from accounts that I follow."

The agentic AI will act as a coding agent to create the feed without users actually writing code.

Originally published on Tech Times