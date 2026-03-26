Apple Blocks AppGrid Updates for Mimicking Launchpad Even After Removing the Feature From macOS Tahoe

Apple has reportedly blocked updates to AppGrid, a popular third-party tool designed to replicate the now-removed Launchpad in macOS Tahoe.

Developed by Attila Miklosi, AppGrid quickly became a go-to solution for users seeking a familiar grid-style interface to organize and launch apps.

Why Apple Blocked AppGrid

Apple cited AppGrid's similarity to Launchpad as the reason for halting updates, referencing App Store guidelines that prohibit apps from closely imitating native interfaces.

This move has frustrated both users and developers, especially since Launchpad no longer exists in macOS Tahoe. Miklosi claims that appeals to reverse Apple's decision have gone unanswered.

A 'Zombie App' Situation

Despite the update freeze, AppGrid remains available for purchase on the App Store.

As Michael Tsai wrote in his blog, Miklosi describes this as a "zombie app" scenario: users can still download and use the app, and both Apple and the developer continue earning revenue, but essential improvements, like bug fixes and new features, are blocked entirely.

Developer's Workaround

According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker reportedly offered Miklosi the option to update AppGrid if its design changed significantly. However, altering the interface risks undermining the feature that made the app successful.

As a workaround, Miklosi has started distributing a separate version outside the App Store, adding features like gesture controls and hot corner activation that are normally restricted under Apple's policies.

Originally published on Tech Times