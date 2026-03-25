Reddit Will Ask Fishy Bots, Accounts for Verification or Risk Restriction

Reddit is now requiring accounts or bots that they suspect to be "fishy" to verify if they are being run by humans as it has seen a massive problem over the past months.

Reddit Will Ask Fishy Bots, Accounts For Human Verification

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman shared a new post on the platform about 4the company introducing human verification requirements for accounts or bots they find "fishy."

Only the accounts that they detect to be exhibiting "fishy" behavior will be flagged by the company and be asked to undergo verification, which will determine if a human is behind the account.

Huffman said that despite the internet seeing more machine learning technology and AI-generated content, the company wants to make sure that users on Reddit will easily be able to determine if they are talking to a real person or not.

Account Restriction Is Coming to Unverified Bots

The Reddit CEO clarified that bots and AI are still welcome on Reddit, but those who are exhibiting "spammy" behavior and are disruptive of the various discussions on the platform will be reprimanded by the company.

Fishy accounts that are flagged by the company only need to verify that they are managed by a real person, but failure to do so will result in account restrictions, said the CEO.

Huffman also said that this procedure will be "rare" as the platform still wants to maintain anonymity as a core part of the platform and will not apply to most users.

Originally published on Tech Times