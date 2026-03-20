The scale of the damage is still being assessed, yet the shockwaves are already being felt far beyond the Gulf. A recent strike attributed to Iran has severely impacted energy infrastructure in Qatar, disrupting facilities responsible for roughly 17 per cent of the nation's liquefied natural gas exports.

For a country that sits at the heart of global LNG trade, the implications are immediate and far-reaching.

A Sudden Blow to a Critical Energy Hub

At the centre of the attack lies Ras Laffan Industrial City, a vast industrial complex that anchors Qatar's LNG operations. The site, located about 80 kilometres north of Doha, hosts key export terminals and processing units that supply gas to markets across Europe and Asia.

According to QatarEnergy, missile strikes caused extensive damage, triggering fires that required urgent containment. Emergency teams were deployed swiftly, and authorities confirmed that all personnel were safe.

Yet the physical damage is only part of the story.

CEO Warns of Long Recovery

Saad al-Kaabi described the attack as unprecedented. He noted that repairs could take between three and five years, a timeline that underscores the severity of the disruption. In a remark that captured the mood within the industry, he said he had never imagined such an attack, particularly during Ramadan and from what he described as a brotherly nation.

His words reflect more than personal shock. They highlight a deeper concern about the stability of energy infrastructure in a region long considered vital to global supply.

Global Supply Chains Under Pressure

Qatar is one of the world's largest exporters of LNG. Any sustained disruption to its output risks tightening already sensitive energy markets. The current damage may force QatarEnergy to declare force majeure on certain contracts. This could affect deliveries to major importers, including countries in Europe and Asia that rely heavily on Qatari gas.

Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China are among those potentially exposed. For these nations, even a partial supply shortfall could translate into higher prices and increased competition for alternative sources.

Rising Regional Tensions

The attack marks a significant escalation in tensions across the Gulf. In the days leading up to the strike, Iranian state media had issued warnings about potential targets, including facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned the incident as a direct threat to national security. Officials described the move as irresponsible and warned of broader consequences for regional stability.

While no casualties were reported, the political message is clear. Energy infrastructure is now firmly within the scope of geopolitical confrontation.

A Fragile Energy Future

The longer-term concern lies in what this incident reveals about global energy resilience. LNG supply chains are complex and capital-intensive. Facilities such as Ras Laffan cannot be replaced quickly, nor can their output be easily replicated elsewhere. If repairs stretch into years, as suggested, the world may face a prolonged period of uncertainty in gas markets.

For now, the fires have been brought under control. Operations will gradually resume where possible. Yet the psychological impact on markets and policymakers may prove harder to contain. In an era where energy security is already under strain, this attack serves as a stark reminder. Stability, once assumed, can no longer be taken for granted.

Originally published on IBTimes UK