Delta CEO Criticizes Lawmakers for Forcing TSA Officers to Work Without Pay

Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, sharply criticized lawmakers for forcing airport security officers to work without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown, calling the situation "inexcusable" and "outrageous."

Speaking in an interview, Bastian said frontline workers are being treated unfairly as political negotiations drag on in Washington.

"It's inexcusable that our security agents... are not being paid, and it's ridiculous to see them being used as political chips," he said. "We're outraged."

According to the NYPost, the shutdown has left about 50,000 officers from the Transportation Security Administration working without pay since mid-February after funding for the Department of Homeland Security stalled in Congress.

Despite missing paychecks, these workers are still required to report for duty because their roles are considered essential for public safety.

The impact is already visible at airports across the country. Staffing shortages have led to longer lines at security checkpoints, with some travelers waiting up to two or three hours. Major hubs such as Atlanta, Houston, and New Orleans have reported delays, especially during busy weekends.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian tore into Congress for forcing airport security agents to work without pay, calling the situation “inexcusable” and accusing lawmakers of using frontline workers as “political chips” while a partial government shutdown drags into its fifth week. pic.twitter.com/C95I4Rh2lu — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2026

Delta CEO Warns of Rising Airport Delays

Bastian confirmed the disruptions, noting that staffing gaps are making operations harder. "We certainly are seeing it," he said, adding that weather has also contributed to delays, but unpaid workers remain the core issue.

Data shows the strain is growing. Call-out rates among TSA officers have more than doubled, and at least 300 workers have quit since the shutdown began, Fortune reported.

Many employees are struggling to pay for basic needs like rent, childcare, and transportation.

Airlines are trying to manage the situation by holding flights for delayed passengers and rebooking others when possible.

Bastian said the overall impact on Delta's network is still manageable, but he stressed that the real concern is fairness for workers.

"These people missed paychecks just a few months ago... they're missing paychecks again. It's outrageous," he said.

The political standoff continues between Democrats and Republicans over funding terms tied to the Department of Homeland Security. Each side has blamed the other for blocking efforts to restore pay.

Meanwhile, airline leaders are increasing pressure on Congress.

In a joint letter, executives from major carriers urged lawmakers to act quickly and ensure TSA officers and other essential aviation workers are paid during shutdowns, noting that 93% of Americans favor paying TSA workers even when the government is partially closed.

Originally published on vcpost.com