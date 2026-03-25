Tech

GM Rolls Out Native Apple Music App to Select Buick, GMC Cars, But CarPlay Remains Unavailable

Apple Music app is now on some GM cars but it is still not CarPlay.

By
GM Apple Music

General Motors (GM) is now rolling out the native Apple Music app to more vehicles under its company, with Buick and GMC vehicles now getting the music streaming platform directly on their systems.

Instead of needing to connect your smartphone to the infotainment system to play music in the car, you can now enjoy the massive library of Apple Music and its many features on GM cars.

GM Adds Native Apple Music App to Buick, GMC

GM shared an update on the rollout of the native Apple Music app to more vehicle brands under its wing. In the latest update, GM said that select Buick and GMC vehicle models are getting the native Apple Music app directly on their respective infotainment systems to use for direct music streaming.

The company said that GM car owners may now enjoy the native features that the Apple Music app brings to users, including access to its massive music library, exclusive content, live global radio, and more.

Part of this is the chance to stream songs with improved quality thanks to Apple Music's Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos features, with users getting the chance to take full advantage of GM's in-car processing power and advanced audio systems.

CarPlay Remains Unavailable on GM Cars

The latest rollout continues the previous native Apple Music experience on GM cars, which the company rolled out back in December 2025 for select Cadillac and Chevrolet models.

Despite this Apple Music rollout, Apple's CarPlay technology remains unavailable on the infotainment system of GM's vehicles as it still prioritizes the use of its self-made OnStar technology.

Apple Music is still a welcome addition to GM cars, but it still lacks significant CarPlay features that allow seamless integration of Apple Maps, Messages, Phone, and other third-party apps to the infotainment system.

GM said that vehicles from 2025 and newer will get this latest integration. This includes Buick's 2026 Enclave and 2026 Envision, as well as GMC's 2025-26 Acadia, 2025-26 Canyon, 2025-26 Sierra EV, 2025-26 Terrain, 2025-2026 Yukon and Yukon XL, and the 2026 HUMMER EV SUV and EV Pickup.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Gm
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Kim Jong Un

North Korean General 'Slashed Up' Before Being Thrown Into Piranha-Filled Tank Over Alleged Coup Plot: Report

AI Memory Project Transforms Personal Photos Into a Wikipedia-Style Archive
AI Memory Project Transforms Personal Photos Into a Wikipedia-Style Archive
New Reddit Privacy Feature Raises Concerns
Reddit Will Ask Fishy Bots, Accounts for Verification or Risk Restriction
Gemini
Gemini Can Now Generate Three-Minute Songs via Google's Lyria 3 Pro AI Integration
GM Apple Music
GM Rolls Out Native Apple Music App to Select Buick, GMC Cars, But CarPlay Remains Unavailable
Editor's Pick
Keir Starmer
UK

UK Slashes Foreign Aid Budget: Poor Countries Like Africa Will Lose Funds For Education And Healthcare

Oil Prices
World

Iran Attack Wipes Out 17% Of Qatar LNG — CEO Says 'Never In My Wildest Dreams'

Delta Draws Flak Over Social Media Post on Palestinian Flag Pins
U.S.

Delta CEO Criticizes Lawmakers For Forcing TSA Officers To Work Without Pay

chuck norris
Entertainment

Chuck Norris Dead At 86: Martial Arts Icon Faced Unexpected Crisis Just Days After Birthday