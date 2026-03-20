UK Slashes Foreign Aid Budget: Poor Countries Like Africa Will Lose Funds for Education and Healthcare

The UK government has announced major cuts to its foreign aid budget. Some of the world's poorest countries will face massive reductions in funding for schools, clinics, and other vital services.

The foreign secretary confirmed that bilateral aid to African nations will fall by almost £900 million by 2028-29, a drop of 56 per cent, as part of saving efforts intended to free up funds for defence spending, according to The Guardian.

The news came after months of speculation about the government's spending priorities, particularly in the wake of global tensions that have prompted calls for increased military investment.

Analysts warn that the reductions could be the steepest among G7 countries, affecting programmes that support vulnerable populations across Africa, the Middle East, and other low-income regions.

Impact on Education and Healthcare Across Africa

For countries like Ethiopia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zambia, the cuts are expected to have a direct effect on children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

Bond, the UK network for international development NGOs, highlighted that fewer girls and children with disabilities may be able to attend school in South Sudan, while cuts in Somalia could hinder women and children from accessing essential healthcare.

'The most vulnerable will feel the impact first,' said Romilly Greenhill, CEO of Bond. 'Africa and the Middle East, both home to some of the world's least-developed countries, will be forced to pay the highest price because of the reduced budget.'

The reductions mean that bilateral overseas development aid will fall from £818 million in 2026 to £677 million by 2029. The government has stated that part of the plan involves pivoting to multilateral aid contributions, including through the World Bank and African Development Bank, rather than direct funding to individual countries.

Focus on Conflict Zones and Multilateral Partnerships

Officials have indicated that aid will now be concentrated on countries facing active conflict or humanitarian crises, such as Palestine, Sudan, and Ukraine.

Lebanon will continue to receive protected funding this year, reflecting the current intensity of regional conflict. Meanwhile, aid to G20 countries outside of conflict zones, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, and South Africa, will largely be phased out, though a small allocation for refugee support in Turkey will remain.

Development minister Jenny Chapman said the aid cuts are part of a planned change in how the UK gives help abroad. Instead of traditional funding for daily services, the focus will now be on partnerships that provide expertise, investment, and long-term development. Countries like Malawi, Mozambique, and Sierra Leone are reportedly supportive of projects that strengthen financial systems and clean energy, rather than receiving direct day-to-day aid.

Pushback from Critics

Critics, however, are worried about the move.

Fleur Anderson, Labour MP for Putney, said cutting aid while increasing defence spending could make the world less stable. She warned that without strong development support, crises are not prevented—they are just delayed.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the changes are meant to focus on international security priorities. Some global programmes, like Gavi (the vaccine alliance), the British Council, and BBC World Service, will continue to receive funding. Meanwhile, costs for housing asylum seekers in UK hotels—about £2 billion a year—will still come from the aid budget.

These cuts bring UK overseas aid to its lowest level since records began in 1970, reducing spending to just 0.24 per cent of gross national income by 2027-28.

Officials say the UK will still be one of the world's top five aid donors and hope to gradually return spending to the legal target of 0.7 per cent when possible.

Originally published on IBTimes UK