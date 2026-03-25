The Gemini app is getting an upgrade that makes its song-generation capabilities produce longer tracks for users via its Lyria 3 Pro integration.

Gemini Can Now Generate 3-Minute Songs via Lyria 3 Pro

Google recently announced the arrival of the Lyria 3 Pro music generation model, and it is now available on the Gemini app to help users create new songs, sounds, and more for up to three minutes long.

Users only need to click the link above to be directed to Gemini's music generation feature or go to the app and prompt the chatbot to create the track they wish to be created.

According to Google's announcement, the Gemini app gets longer music generation thanks to this Lyria 3 Pro integration, but it is currently exclusive to paid subscribers of the platform.

Enhanced customization from Lyria 3 Pro on the Gemini app is now offering "more space to experiment" with longer tracks, thanks to this latest version, with Google allowing it for use in creating personalized tracks for podcasts, tutorial videos, or vlogs.

Google's Lyria 3 Pro Gets a Massive Upgrade

The latest blog post from Google details the arrival of the new and upgraded version of its music generation model. The company said that the latest model, the Lyria 3 Pro, now offers improvements to its previous Lyria 3 which is only capable of generating 30-second songs.

According to Google, different platforms are also getting the latest Lyria 3 Pro integration to help deliver generated music from this more capable model.

The AI development platform, Vertex AI, and music creation platform, Producer AI, as well as Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, and Google Vids are all getting this latest Lyria 3 Pro integration.

Originally published on Tech Times