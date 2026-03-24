Tech

Oura Ring 5 Leak Reveals New Design, Colors, and Health Tracking Upgrades Ahead of 2027 Launch

Oura's upcoming model will have improved health tracking features for those who want to kickstart their fitness journey.

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The Oura Ring 5 has reportedly surfaced in early leaks, offering wearable tech enthusiasts a first look ahead of its expected late-2027 release.

While still unofficial, it appears that it will come with improved health-tracking capabilities, along with fresh color options and a refined design.

Sleeker Design and New Color Options

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It's been 16 months since we got the Oura Ring 4, and yet, the company hasn't released a new variant with more advanced features. That will change when we start hearing some interesting information about its successor.

According to the leak spotted by Android Headlines, the Oura Ring 5 introduces a more curved outer shell, giving it a smoother, more traditional ring-like appearance while maintaining its signature high-tech aesthetic. One of the biggest visual changes is the replacement of the Rose Gold finish with a new Deep Rose color, which features a bronze-like tone.

Additional colorways are expected to include matte black, likely branded as Stealth, alongside classic gold and silver options. Each finish may come in both glossy and brushed textures. These options will give more flexibility in style and personalization.

Battery Life and Charging Stay the Same

Despite the design tweaks, the Oura Ring 5 is rumored to retain the same charging system and battery performance as the Oura Ring 4. On a brighter side, this consistency ensures that users can still rely on long battery life and convenient charging without major changes to their routine.

Enhanced Health Tracking Sensors

According to GSMArena, the most significant upgrades are expected to come from improved internal sensors. While exact specifications remain undisclosed, the new model will likely deliver more accurate tracking for sleep, activity, and overall wellness metrics.

Oura has built its reputation on providing holistic health insights, and the Ring 5 appears set to continue that focus with more precise and reliable data for users.

What to Expect Before Launch

With the launch still over a year away, more leaks and updates are likely to emerge. As development continues, additional details about performance, features, and software improvements may surface.

For now, the Oura Ring 5 shapes up to be a strong evolution of its predecessor. A smartwatch will still be more advanced than a smart ring, but for those who just want a lighter version for fitness tracking, the upcoming selection will suffice for their needs.

Originally published on Tech Times

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