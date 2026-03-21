Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has called on his fellow Democrats to develop what he's calling Project 2029, an agenda that would push for criminal or civil prosecution of Trump administration officials and federal agents accused of breaking the law if Democrats regain power.

Pritzker made these remarks in an interview published in March 2026, saying accountability must be central to restoring the rule of law.

Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks about a Democratic "Project 2029" in which members of the current Trump administration, along with federal agents, will be criminally and civilly prosecuted.pic.twitter.com/JiafIhME1Y — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) March 20, 2026

The proposal is meant to create a Democratic legal strategy similar to Project 2025, the conservative plan that shaped federal policy under current US President Donald Trump.

Pritzker emphasised that his plan isn't just talk. He wants to think strategically about how to address alleged wrongdoing by federal officials during the Trump administration.

A Push for Accountability Through Law

Pritzker, who is seeking a third term as governor of Illinois in the 2026 election, said that when Democrats have the chance to seize national power again—potentially in 2028—they should prioritise accountability for those who 'broke the law.'

FOX News reported that when asked whether that meant prosecuting Trump officials and law‑enforcement agents, he responded: 'Criminally prosecuted, civilly prosecuted, whatever it is that we can do.'

In his view, a comprehensive Project 2029 would include both criminal and civil legal avenues, depending on the circumstances.

To support that strategy, Pritzker shared a press release from his office urging the Illinois Accountability Commission to examine public statements and policies from key federal officials involved in immigration operations.

That list included names such as Stephen Miller, Homeland Security leaders, and others, the governor's office said, who escalated aggressive enforcement tactics in Chicago and beyond.

Tensions With Trump Over Immigration

The proposal comes over ongoing tension between Pritzker and President Trump about immigration enforcement.

In late 2025, the governor filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, arguing the move was unconstitutional. A federal judge temporarily barred the deployment, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court, and the administration withdrew troops.

Pritzker has also sharply criticised federal immigration raids conducted under Operation Midway Blitz. Local critics, including community leaders and Pritzker, have argued that the operation was poorly communicated to state officials and raised constitutional concerns.

In arguing for accountability, Pritzker said that holding people responsible for alleged wrongdoing is part of bolstering public trust in democratic institutions. His comments suggest Project 2029 could become a rallying point for Democrats who feel strongly about government transparency and oversight.

Democrats 'Likely' to Win 2026 Midterms

As of early March 2026, national polling and political analysis suggest Democrats are in a competitive position heading into the 2026 midterms, particularly for control of the US House of Representatives. Several polls indicate that Democrats hold a modest lead on the generic congressional ballot, with averages showing them ahead by about four to five points over Republicans.

Political observers have long noted that the party not holding the presidency often gains seats in midterms, and early indicators show Democrats well‑positioned to capitalise on that trend. However, many forecasters still see the Senate as tougher terrain for Democrats, with Republicans expected to retain their edge there because fewer toss‑up seats are realistically flippable.

Analysts also point out that voter enthusiasm and turnout patterns will play a major role as the year goes on. Some polls show Democrats leading among key groups like young voters and women, which can be decisive in tight races.

But even if Democrats gain ground in 2026, they won't be voting for a president until the 2028 election, which is why proposals like Project 2029 look ahead to strategies for that cycle.

In short, Democrats appear positioned to make gains in 2026, especially in the House, but much will depend on how voters respond to economic issues, immigration policy and other national events.

Originally published on IBTimes UK