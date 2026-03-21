Piers Morgan Erupts After Manosphere Star Hits Him with Shocking Wife Photo

Veteran broadcaster Piers Morgan faced a rare public confrontation after being targeted by manosphere influencer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" Sullivan during a livestream, resulting in an explosive exchange over a personal photo of Morgan's wife.

Morgan, 60, joined Sullivan's Kick livestream to discuss reactions to his appearance in Netflix's documentary "Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere." The conversation, initially cordial, took a tense turn as the two debated controversial male-centric views featured in the film.

A source from Atlanta Black Star reported that Sullivan, 24, described filming with Theroux as "very, very fun," despite facing criticism for offensive remarks. When the discussion shifted, Sullivan accused Morgan of ties to convicted traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Morgan responded firmly, "Do you want to keep doing this? You'll make yourself look very stupid. I've never been to Jeffrey Epstein's island." He continued to insist the streamer was making himself look foolish.

Sullivan escalated the exchange, highlighting Morgan's personal life. "You make yourself look like an idiot every single day when your wife is at home posting pictures that you're out, and she wants to get used..."

Morgan reacted angrily, calling Sullivan a "f–king idiot," a "twerp," and a "half-wit." The confrontation reached its peak when Sullivan held up a cellphone showing a photo of Morgan's wife, Celia Walden, 50, in a black bikini top by a pool with a sign reading "Wanted Pool Boy No Experience Needed," originally posted on her Instagram in August 2022.

"All right, let's just end it," Morgan demanded before abruptly leaving the stream, refusing to continue. Sullivan then shouted "Cooked!" while laughing with his online audience.

The incident swiftly gained widespread attention and elicited diverse responses on social media. One X user commented, "Bro's been interviewing world leaders but can't handle HSTikkyTokky." Another remarked, "He basically had him dead to rights because Piers' wife did post that." Instagram users also chimed in, with one joking, "This is why you always got to make sure you have a happy wife."

Walden, who married Morgan in 2010, has turned off comments on her Instagram amid the online attention but has retained other posts that have fueled the debate. The couple shares one daughter; Morgan has three children from a previous marriage to Marion Shalloe.

Morgan and Walden's relationship has frequently been in the public eye. In 2021, Walden told The Sun, "Being married to Piers is basically one very long eye roll. But what people don't realize about Piers is that he's usually very quiet at home because he's exhausted himself on whatever interview he's been doing."

The clash has renewed discussions about the boundaries between public figures' professional scrutiny and their private lives, highlighting the sometimes volatile intersection of social media, celebrity, and controversy.

Originally published on Enstarz