Donald Trump Orders ICE Overhaul: POTUS to Focus on 'Bad Guys' After Melania Talk

President Donald Trump is weighing a reset of ICE operations after private talks at the White House with senior aides and First Lady Melania Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report published this week, with the president said to be pushing for a narrower focus on what he called 'bad guys' rather than tactics that create 'chaos in American cities.'

The account has not been independently confirmed by the administration, and the White House insists there has been no change in policy, so the reported shift should be treated with caution for now.

For context, the reported rethink follows months of scrutiny over ICE tactics and political blowback inside Trump's own circle. The Journal report, echoed elsewhere, says Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been central to the internal push for a course correction because aggressive enforcement has started to look less like a signature strength and more like a midterm liability.

Why Donald Trump Is Reshaping the ICE Message

At the centre of the story is language, which in politics is rarely just language. The Journal report says Trump has told aides he wants the emphasis placed on arresting 'bad guys' and less on the phrase 'mass deportation,' a notable shift from a president who built much of his political brand on maximalist immigration rhetoric.

It suggests not a moral epiphany but a tactical correction, the sort of adjustment administrations make when the headlines turn sour and voters begin to flinch.

Will ICE go away?



Trump WANTS TO LOWER THE PROFILE on MASS DEPORTATION — Directing top advisers to adopt a new approach — WSJ pic.twitter.com/DouLy19fsg — RT (@RT_com) March 20, 2026

The White House, however, is not entertaining the idea of a retreat. Abigail Jackson, speaking to the Journal, said, 'Nobody is changing the administration's immigration enforcement agenda. President Trump's highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities.' That denial matters because it leaves the administration in a familiar position, publicly rigid and privately flexible, with the official line standing even as reports of internal anxiety multiply.

NOW - Reporter: "Is your mission now to deport everyone who came in illegally?"



Trump: "We are totally focused on criminals, really bad criminals. Now you could say people that came in illegally are criminals, but I'm talking about murderers from different countries." pic.twitter.com/OdlrhyFOe5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 5, 2026

One reason this story has travelled so quickly is that the underlying numbers point to movement, even if the politics remain uncertain. Reports citing people familiar with enforcement trends say daily immigrant arrests have already fallen from more than 1,500 to around 1,200.

That is not a symbolic dip. It is a material slowdown, and one that makes the claim of no operational change harder to present as entirely straightforward.

The Politics Behind the ICE Reset

The pressure appears to have intensified after two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renée Nicole Good, both 37, died during separate ICE raids in Minneapolis, cases that generated fierce criticism and sharpened attention on the agency's conduct. Those deaths seem to have shifted the internal mood, not least because they handed Trump the kind of coverage he dislikes most, sustained, visual and politically expensive.

President Trump makes an offer as the standoff drags on.



Bodycams, visible IDs, and limits on ICE enforcement are on the table. pic.twitter.com/qAl06t3nEt — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 18, 2026

The same reports place this against wider upheaval at the Department of Homeland Security. Kristi Noem has been described in follow-up coverage as having been pushed out after intense scrutiny over the department's operations, with Trump reportedly complaining about the negative headlines produced under her watch.

In her place, Senator Markwayne Mullin has signalled a quieter style of management, telling a Senate hearing this week, 'My goal in six months is that we're not in the lead story every single day.'​

Trump on his Markwayne Mullin: "He's a brutal human being."



This is the kind of person Trump is putting in charge of ICE. pic.twitter.com/lZ7oLiujgf — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) March 17, 2026

Mullin's formulation is revealing in its own right. He did not promise a softer department but a less visible one, which is a different ambition entirely and arguably the more politically realistic of the two. Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, has meanwhile backed him, saying this week that Mullin is 'focused on the mission,' despite his limited experience in the role.

That leaves Trump trying to thread a very Trumpian needle. He wants the deterrent effect, the arrests and the hard-line credentials, but apparently with fewer lurid images, fewer chaotic raids in major cities and fewer stories that portray ICE as the administration's most combustible instrument.

If the Journal's account is correct, the president has not abandoned the politics of force. He is seeking to smooth the optics before they begin to damage him.

Originally published on IBTimes UK