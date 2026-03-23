Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, New 'Wide' Foldable Get Faster 45W Charging Speed, Says New Leak

Samsung is the subject of a new leak that claims the company is introducing faster charging speeds to its future foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and an unreleased "Wide" folding device.

Samsung Leak: Galaxy Z Fold 8, 'Wide' Foldable Faster Charging

As initially spotted by SammyGuru, new regulatory listings from China show Samsung's latest move to upgrade its upcoming foldables later this year.

The regulatory listing points out two model numbers getting this new 45W fast charging rate, including SM-F9710, which points to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the SM-F97060, which is believed to be the "Wide" foldable smartphone.

In the listing, it is revealed that these two new smartphones would get 45W Fast Charging capabilities in wired connectivity.

The previous fast charging rate that Samsung gave its Galaxy Z Fold 7 device is only 25W via USB-C wired, which makes use of the USB-PD (power delivery) standard.

Is 45W Charging Enough For New Samsung Foldables?

Samsung has long been using 45W fast charging on its standard flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S26 and S26+ and older Galaxy Z devices.

It is only the Galaxy S26 Ultra that the South Korean tech giant applied a change, and it is now capable of taking advantage of 60W fast charging, which further improves the speed to replenish its batteries.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 only received 25W fast charging for its 4,400mAh batteries, similar to previous models in the series.

Originally published on Tech Times