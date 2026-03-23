World

Trump Issues Aggressive Ultimatum to Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Closure

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral lunch with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House on November 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran late Saturday, threatening to "obliterate" the country's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

The announcement marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict, now entering its fourth week.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iran responded quickly, warning that any attacks on its power plants would prompt retaliation against US-linked energy and infrastructure facilities in the region.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's Parliament Speaker, said on X that regional infrastructure could be "destroyed in an irreversible manner" if Iran's facilities are targeted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also threatened to keep the Strait closed until its power plants are rebuilt.

According to CNBC, Trump's hardline stance came just a day after he claimed that the US was "getting very close to meeting our objectives" in winding down military operations in the Middle East.

Despite that earlier statement, the president reiterated that he does not want a ceasefire.

"We could have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire," he told reporters outside the White House, adding, "You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side."

Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Global Energy

The conflict has already targeted key infrastructure. Iranian missiles struck southern Israeli communities near the country's nuclear research site, injuring dozens, including a 4-year-old girl.

Israeli officials reported that some missiles could not be intercepted. In retaliation, Israel struck multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Karaj, and Isfahan, with Iranian media reporting civilian casualties.

The war has also heavily disrupted global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz, which channels nearly a fifth of the world's oil, has been effectively blocked to shipping since the conflict began.

Brent crude oil recently surged to $112 a barrel, its highest level since July 2022, while US gasoline prices reached an average of $3.94 per gallon, Time reported.

In response to the energy crisis, the US Treasury temporarily allowed the sale of Iranian oil at sea for 30 days to ease supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven nations pledged support for global energy security and condemned Iran's attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

Iran, however, has sought to reassure some nations, including Japan, that vessels will be allowed safe passage through the Strait if coordinated with Tehran.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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Iran, Donald Trump
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