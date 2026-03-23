EyePoint Alleges Ocular Therapeutix Spread False Claims About Retinal Disease Therapy

Biopharmaceutical company EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has filed a lawsuit against rival Ocular Therapeutix, accusing it of spreading false and misleading claims about its experimental eye treatment for serious retinal diseases.

The complaint was submitted Friday in Middlesex County Superior Court in Massachusetts.

In the filing, EyePoint alleges that Ocular made statements that misrepresented both the company and the clinical performance of its lead drug candidate, Duravyu.

According to Reuters, the legal dispute comes as both companies compete to develop longer-lasting therapies for retinal conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration, a major cause of vision loss in older adults.

Treatments that reduce the need for frequent eye injections are seen as a key goal in the field.

EyePoint claims that Ocular's statements went beyond normal competition and crossed into defamation and commercial harm.

The company is seeking damages and legal fees, while also asking the court to require Ocular to stop making the statements and issue a public correction.

EyePoint $EYPT sues Ocular Therapeutix $OCUL over alleged false claims about its eye drug.



Legal battle heats up in competitive sector. $REGN also in focus.



Strategy: Wait for confirmation amid potential sector rotation. pic.twitter.com/ARn8THpOGw — Trevor Hunt 📈 💯 (@trevor_hun_pixe) March 20, 2026

EyePoint Says Rival Hurt Business Ties

In its complaint, EyePoint also accused Ocular of interfering with its business relationships, suggesting that the alleged claims could impact partnerships and investor confidence tied to its drug development efforts.

Duravyu, EyePoint's leading therapy, is currently in late-stage clinical studies for both wet AMD and diabetic macular edema.

The company expects to begin releasing data from its wet AMD trials in mid-2026, a milestone that could shape its future in the competitive eye care market.

Ocular Therapeutix responded to the lawsuit but did not directly address the allegations, Newsbreak reported.

A spokesperson said, "We're confident in our statements and look forward to responding in the course of the legal process."

The company has not yet publicly indicated whether it plans to countersue or seek dismissal.

Ocular is also advancing its own treatment, Axpaxli, which recently met the main goal in a late-stage trial.

According to the company, the drug helped patients with wet AMD maintain their vision when compared to Eylea, an already approved and widely used therapy.

Originally published on vcpost.com