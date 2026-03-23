U.S.

Trump Commemorative Gold Coin Moves Ahead With Treasury's Approval

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U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House on August 6, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The US Mint is moving forward with a gold commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump after the Commission of Fine Arts approved a design Thursday, marking a key step toward production.

Treasury officials cited a legal authority that allows the inclusion of a sitting president on certain coins, despite long-standing restrictions on living individuals appearing on US currency.

The approved mock-up shows Trump in a suit and tie, leaning forward with his hands resting on a desk, alongside the inscriptions "LIBERTY" and "1776–2026" to mark the nation's semiquincentennial.

According to FoxBusiness, the reverse side is expected to feature a bald eagle in flight, with "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "E PLURIBUS UNUM."

"As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement.

He added that the coin would be separate from circulating currency and fall under the Treasury secretary's discretion.

Treasury Approves Rare Trump Gold Coin

Treasury officials pointed to 31 USC § 5112, a provision that allows the secretary to authorize bullion and proof gold coins with designs and inscriptions determined at their discretion, LGMCorp reported.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee declined to review the designs, but the Commission of Fine Arts offered feedback and approved the mock-up without objection during its March meeting.

The coin represents a rare instance of a sitting president appearing on a government-issued coin.

Traditionally, US currency avoids featuring living individuals, though commemorative and bullion coins operate under separate rules.

The Mint plans a limited production run, with final details on size and denomination still under consideration.

The commemorative coin is part of broader celebrations for the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

"The Secretary has sole discretion on final design selection," the Treasury noted, emphasizing that the review process included multiple advisory opportunities.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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