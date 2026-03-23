British Airways Stores Body of Woman Who Died One Hour Into the Flight in Heated Galley

A woman in her 60s reportedly passed away one hour into a British Airways flight from Hong Kong to London.

According to reports, the pilot did not deem the death enough of a reason to return to Hong Kong, and the crew eventually made the decision to store the dead body in the galley.

Crew Stores Body of Dead Passenger in Heated Galley

The flight from Hong Kong to London Heathrow normally takes 14 hours, which means that the body was in the galley for a total of 13 hours, per One Mile at a Time.

According to The Sun, the pilots instructed the crew to store the dead body in a lavatory and lock in shut. However, the crew did not comply with said instruction.

Instead, they wrapped the body and placed it in the rear galley. Unfortunately, a source who spoke to The Sun said that the crew failed to take one thing into account.

"The galley had a heated floor, which some crew had overlooked, and towards the end of the flight there were claims that a foul smell was present in that region," the source said.

One Mile at a Time claims that some crew members are on trauma leave due to the incident.

What Does British Airways Have to Say?

British Airways did not have much to say about the incident, which has left not just the deceased woman's family upset, but also a number of passengers and crew.

"All procedures were correctly followed," the airline company said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the woman's friends and family."

Originally published on Travelers Today