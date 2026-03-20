Vivo X300 Ultra Leak Teases Huge 6,600mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Ahead of March 30 Launch

When it comes to the best cameras, the vivo brand is one of the most sought-after. Some regarded it as having an iPhone-like lens, but other fans thought it could exceed the iPhone in mobile photography. The good news is that the vivo X300 Ultra is set to arrive at the end of the month.

The flagship handset is expected to be a beast model, as it should be. Ahead of its March 30 debut, several leaks revealed key details about its battery, performance, and design.

Massive 6,600mAh Battery Upgrade

One of the most notable improvements is the X300 Ultra's 6,600mAh battery, a significant jump from its predecessor. Compared to the vivo X200 Ultra, this upgrade adds 600mAh, suggesting longer usage times for gaming, streaming, and daily tasks.

As battery life becomes increasingly important for power users, Vivo's focus on endurance could give it a strong edge in the flagship market. Most Android phones have problems with degrading batteries after a few years of usage. This development will be a gamechanger, especially for heavy users.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Under the hood, the device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm's next-generation processor. This chipset is rumored to bring faster performance, improved AI processing, and better power efficiency.

In addition, vivo is equipping the phone with its proprietary VS1 and V3+ imaging chips, enhancing photography capabilities such as image processing and low-light performance—areas where vivo has consistently excelled.

Sleek Design With Flagship Appeal

Leaked images showcase a premium and modern design. The X300 Ultra features flat sides with subtle curves, offering a comfortable yet refined grip. On the front, users can expect a flat display with ultra-thin, uniform bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

At the back, a large circular camera module dominates the design, emphasizing the phone's photography-first approach.

According to GSM Arena, the dual-tone finish, highlighted by a stylish green variant, adds a distinct flagship aesthetic consistent with vivo's branding.

What to Expect at Launch

With its official debut just around the corner, more details on camera specs, pricing, and availability are expected soon.

If leaks are accurate, the vivo X300 Ultra could emerge as one of the most competitive flagship smartphones of the year. We're lucky to witness another year of Android phones. We have some information about the Huawei Nova 16 Ultra you want to read by clicking here.

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Originally published on Tech Times