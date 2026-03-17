Tech AI

Picsart Launches AI Agent Marketplace to Transform Content Creation For Social Media, E-Commerce

Soon, most companies will just "hire" smart AI assistants for content automation.

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Picsart is adding a new arsenal of artificial intelligence to its currently growing platform. The company has officially introduced an AI agent marketplace that lets creators "hire" AI assistants to streamline tasks like resizing, remixing, and editing content.

Targeting Gen Z and social media managers, Picsart aims to reduce the hands-on workload and give creators more strategic control over their projects.

Specialized AI Agents for Creators

Picsart Launches AI Agent Marketplace to Transform Content Creation Picsart Launches AI Agent Marketplace to Transform Content Creation

Initially, the marketplace will offer four agents: Flair, Resize Pro, Remix, and Swap, according to TechCrunch. Flair integrates with Shopify, analyzing store trends, suggesting cohesive product photo edits, and, in future updates, running A/B tests to boost sales.

Resize Pro intelligently adjusts images and videos for platform-specific dimensions, generatively extending frames so content looks intentional rather than cropped. Remix allows creators to apply visual styles such as "vintage film," "cyberpunk," or "watercolor" across entire libraries, while Swap can change photo backgrounds in bulk.

Seamless Integration Across Messaging Apps

Picsart agents are accessible through WhatsApp and Telegram, enabling creators to interact with AI assistants anywhere, whether at their desk or on the go.

According to Picsart CEO Hovhannes Avoyan, the conversation happens anywhere; that's why these agents can help creators freely incorporate them into messaging apps.

Managing Autonomy and Accuracy

While AI agents can enhance productivity, LLM-based tools risk hallucination or unintended actions. Picsart addresses this by offering adjustable autonomy levels, letting creators approve actions before execution. This reduces errors and protects against prompt injection vulnerabilities, especially for agents like Flair that analyze data behind the scenes.

How Much is a Premium Picsart Plan?

Picsart provides a free plan with limited weekly AI credits, but premium subscriptions, starting at $10 per month when billed annually, unlock full agent capabilities.

Just three weeks ago, Picsart brought Aura, a new AI-powered creative tool for people who love creating short-form videos with their voices. There won't be any manual voice editing anymore since all it takes is a series of voice prompts to finish your content in just a few minutes.

Originally published on Tech Times

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