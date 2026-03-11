Business

Meta Acquires Moltbook to Power the Meta Superintelligence Labs

Meta acquires a key company to help in AI development.

By
Mark Zuckerberg

Meta's plans to expand its AI development were unveiled with its latest acquisition of Moltbook, a Reddit-esque social networking platform that is best known for using AI agents and bots.

Meta Acquires Moltbook, the AI Social Network

Axios reported that Meta has finalized the deal to acquire Moltbook, the social networking platform for AI agents, with the company taking a close interest in its creators, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr.

A Meta spokesperson shared the reason behind the company's acquisition of Moltboook, saying that its founders' development centers on an "approach to connecting agents through an always-on directory," citing that it is a novel take on a "rapidly developing space."

Moltbook was built using the OpenClaw technology, a large language model that can create AI agents or personas to interact with them via popular apps like WhatsApp, Discord, and more.

Schlicht used OpenClaw to create a bot called "Clawd Clawderberg," and then asked this bot to create a social networking platform for AI agents, which led to the development of Moltbook.

That said, Anthropic initially flagged the name "Clawd" for being close to their AI chatbot's name "Claude," which led to it being referred to as Moltbot, and then Moltbook.

Moltbook for Meta Superintelligence Labs

According to the deal, Schlicht and Parr are joining the Meta Superintelligence Labs to help the team in their development of next-generation AI experiences under the company.

As mentioned by the spokesperson, the Moltbook founders are set to deliver the approach they have to AI agents that are connected to an always-on directory for an unspecified project.

That said, the terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed by both Meta and Moltbook as of press time.

Originally published on Tech Times

