Congress Sees Highest Retirement Rate in Modern Era Ahead of Midterms

A record number of members of Congress are choosing not to run for re-election ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with departures reaching the highest combined total this century, according to data cited by NBC News.

Lawmakers from both parties cite family considerations, health, political frustration and bids for higher office, but the imbalance in retirements, heavier among House Republicans than Democrats, has drawn attention from analysts tracking control of Congress.

Two more House Republicans recently added their names to the list: Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia and Mark Amodei of Nevada, as NBC News points out. Loudermilk said he wants "to spend more dedicated time with my family," while Amodei said it was "the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch."

Their decisions bring total congressional retirements to 60, including 51 House members and nine senators, surpassing previous modern-era highs tallied by Brookings Institution data.

The news site reports that 30 House Republicans and 21 House Democrats are not seeking re-election. In the Senate, the split is closer, with five Republicans and four Democrats retiring. Several lawmakers are leaving their seats to run for governor or the Senate rather than exiting politics altogether.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat running for Senate in Illinois, told NBC News, "So I'm seeking a promotion," saying the upper chamber would give him broader authority over accountability and policy goals.

Krishnamoorthi said that during his tenure, the president "has helped catalyze a real toxic partisan atmosphere." Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Maine who is retiring, wrote that threats against his home factored into his decision, saying he must weigh public service against family impact while GOP Rep. Don Bacon cited the pace of the job, describing "a 14-hour day during the week" and weekend obligations.

Strategists differ on what the numbers signal. A Republican strategist told NBC News many GOP retirees are pursuing higher office, arguing that does not necessarily indicate electoral weakness. Democratic campaign officials say the exits create pickup opportunities.

An NPR analysis published Monday described the elevated Republican retirement rate as one of several indicators analysts view as a possible warning sign for the party in power, alongside special election results, presidential approval numbers, and generic ballot polling. NPR noted that midterm elections historically trend against the president's party and that control of the House could hinge on a small number of competitive seats.

