Something strange happened last week. Two emails surfaced in the massive Epstein files dump that should have set every newsroom in Britain and America ablaze. Instead, they've been met with what can only be described as calculated silence.

Mario Nawfal broke the story on X, pointing out what legacy media seemed determined to ignore. The files contain an email inviting Ghislaine Maxwell to a secret 'Shadow Commission on 9/11' and another, dated just one week after the attacks, asking her a chilling question: 'Where is the real pilot?' File numbers EFTA00578730 and EFTA00580430, if you want to check for yourself. The same outlets that wrote dozens of articles about celebrity divorces suddenly developed a curious case of amnesia when it came to these particular documents.

What's Actually in These Emails

The Shadow Commission email came from Edward Jay Epstein, an investigative journalist who'd spent decades questioning official narratives about everything from the Kennedy assassination to the diamond trade. In 2003, he casually invited Maxwell to join a private group examining alternative theories about 9/11. Not exactly your typical book club invitation.

The second email is even more intriguing. On 18 September 2001—whilst the towers' rubble was still smouldering—someone asked Maxwell about 'the real pilot'. Recent releases suggest this came from an account called 'The Invisible Man', now widely believed to belong to Prince Andrew, based on references to his valet's death and his time at Balmoral.

These weren't random messages. They were sent within elite circles, to someone whose father had deep intelligence connections, at a moment when most people were still trying to process what had happened.

🇺🇸 The Epstein files just casually dropped 2 emails that should’ve detonated every newsroom in the country, but legacy media took one look and said, “Nope, not touching that, I like my paycheck.”



You’ve got an email inviting Ghislaine Maxwell to a secret “Shadow Commission on… https://t.co/fHxwjiHrbn pic.twitter.com/dW4Wm5pFEB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 14, 2026

The Media Blackout

CBS News partnered with NBC, Versant, and The Associated Press to review over 3 million pages of documents. They've written extensively about Trump's flights on Epstein's jet and Prince Andrew's request for 'inappropriate friends'. Those stories received front-page treatment.

The 9/11 emails? Buried. Radio silence from the major players. If mentioned at all, they're dismissed as 'noise' or 'conspiracy theory fodder' without any actual investigation into what they might mean.

Why The Silence Matters

There's a pattern here that's hard to ignore. The Epstein files revealed something else that might explain the hesitancy: Epstein had successfully manipulated media coverage before. Documents show he leveraged his relationship with New York Daily News owner Mortimer Zuckerman to kill stories and remove Maxwell's name from articles about abuse allegations.

When Epstein told Zuckerman to 'take Ghislaine out' of a piece, it happened. The Daily News did 'major editing over huge objections', according to the emails. The final article mentioned neither Maxwell nor the dozens of women making accusations. That was 2009.

There's also the simple fact that questioning anything about 9/11 has become professionally radioactive in mainstream media. It doesn't matter if you're asking legitimate questions based on documentary evidence. Touch that topic, and you risk being labelled a conspiracy theorist and losing access to sources, advertisers, and credibility.

The Cost of Silence

Meanwhile, independent outlets like DropSite News and Democracy Now have continued digging through the files without the same constraints. They don't answer to Disney or fear advertiser backlash.

The result is a massive trust gap. A January 2026 CNN poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe the government is deliberately withholding information about Epstein. When major news outlets won't even investigate obvious questions raised by released documents, that suspicion only deepens.

Nawfal's tweet got millions of views because people are hungry for someone to ask these questions. They want to know what the Shadow Commission was. They want to know what 'Where is the real pilot?' meant. They want someone with resources and reach to investigate rather than dismiss.

Those two emails sit in the public record now, file numbers EFTA00578730 and EFTA00580430. They raise questions about what powerful people knew or suspected about 9/11 in real time. Questions that deserve answers. Whether we'll get them from legacy media is another matter entirely.

Originally published on IBTimes UK