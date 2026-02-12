Russia Says It Doesn't Want An Escalation With The U.S. Over Its Support For Cuba

Russia said it doesn't want an escalation with the U.S. over its support for Cuba as Washington continues exerting pressure on the island by threatening tariffs on countries sending it fuel.

Speaking in his daily press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked if Moscow feared tariffs resulting from such a scenario.

Peskov said the country doesn't want an escalation, but Russia and the U.S. currently "don't have almost any trade."

He went on to say that Moscow speaks with Havana "every day at different levels" to "discuss alternatives to help them." He has also discussed Havana's situation as "truly critical" and said U.S. pressure measures were creating "multiple difficulties" for the country.

In fact, Russian outlet Izvestia reported that Moscow is sending oil and byproducts to Cuba "in the form of humanitarian aid."

Elsewhere, Russian airlines will temporarily suspend flights to Cuba after operating special return trips to bring home stranded tourists, the country's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said this week.

Cuban authorities have warned airlines that the country has run out of jet fuel, forcing carriers to adjust operations. In recent days, Air Canada said it would send empty aircraft to repatriate about 3,000 clients and then suspend service to Cuba until at least March 11. Spanish carriers Iberia and Air Europa said they are monitoring the situation and offering ticket changes or adding refueling stops.

Russia is Cuba's second-largest source of visitors after Canada, with about 131,000 travelers last year. The country has recommended its nationals not to travel to Cuba, considering that "actions from external forces, seeking the escalation of the energy crisis in Cuba" seeks, among other things, "the population's discontent and the discomfort of foreign citizens."

Fuel shortages have also affected domestic activity. According to reports from Bloomberg , some beach resorts have closed due to gasoline shortages, interprovincial public transport has been reduced, and some schools have told staff to remain home.

Originally published on Latin Times