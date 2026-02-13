Trump Told Republicans to 'Suffer the Consequences Come Election Time' Who Voted Down His Canada Tariffs

Donald Trump's fury erupted on Truth Social after six House Republicans voted to scrap his Canada tariffs, warning they will 'seriously suffer the consequences' come election time. The rebellion exposed cracks in GOP unity and revealed the personal stakes for some members.

The vote wasn't just another procedural tally. It was a rare moment where a handful of GOP representatives chose to side with Democrats against Trump's trade policies. Reps. Thomas Massie, Don Bacon, Kevin Kiley, Jeff Hurd, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Dan Newhouse voted to cancel the tariffs that had been a focal point of Trump's trade agenda during his presidency.

Party leadership had tried to prevent the vote altogether. Speaker Mike Johnson initially dismissed concerns, telling reporters that the President is not upset.

'I just left the White House. He understands what's going on. It's not going to affect or change his policy. He can veto these things if they come to it,' he said.

Trump's vicious warning to GOP rebels

'Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!' Trump posted on Truth Social.

His words cut deep, signalling he intends to punish those who challenge his authority. The language was unmistakably personal, laced with threats that could ripple through the upcoming election cycle.

While the rebellion was small in numbers, it was significant in tone. Some GOP members voiced their concerns about how the tariffs are affecting their districts, especially farmers and manufacturers who rely on trade with Canada.

'It's not easy' the human cost of tariffs

Rep. Jeff Hurd explained that back home, farmers and steelworkers are feeling the pinch.

'At the end of the day, I looked at the Constitution, I looked at what was in the best interest of my district, and I took the vote. It's not easy, but it's the right thing and I stand by it,' he said, acknowledging the personal and political risks.

Hurd admitted he fears retaliation from Trump but believed standing up was necessary. 'I do the right thing, and what the consequences are, we'll have to see,' he added.

Rep. Dan Newhouse highlighted the economic toll, noting that tariffs have driven up costs for key agricultural inputs.

Today’s vote is grounded first and foremost in the Constitution. Article I gives Congress the authority to regulate commerce with foreign nations and to levy tariffs. Over time, Congress has delegated limited authority to the Executive Branch, particularly in matters involving… — Rep. Jeff Hurd (@RepJeffHurd) February 11, 2026

The politics of authority and veto power

Rep. Don Bacon framed his vote as a matter of congressional independence.

'He needs to know that we're not a rubberstamp,' he explained. Many Republicans privately agree with the tariffs but hesitate to oppose Trump outright.

'People feel like they're in between a rock or a hard place because they don't want to get on the bad side of the president,' Bacon said.

The Senate had already passed a similar measure to cancel the tariffs, needing only a simple majority. Yet, Trump retains veto power. Even if both chambers agree, he can block it, and the House lacks the two-thirds majority to override his veto.

Johnson dismissed the effort as 'a fruitless exercise,' expressing disappointment but asserting it wouldn't change policy. 'It's not going to change the policy in the end anyway,' he said.

Dividing lines in the GOP

The vote exposed a stark divide. For some Republicans, standing against the tariffs was about representing their constituents' economic realities. For others, it was a gamble, risking Trump's wrath for the chance to assert independence.

The rebellion may have been small, but it hit a nerve. It forced members to choose between loyalty to Trump and the needs of their districts. The coming months will reveal how deep these divisions run, and whether Trump's threats will shape upcoming primaries.

In the end, the episode underscores the fragile balance within the Republican Party. Trump's influence remains potent, but cracks are beginning to show. The fight over tariffs is just a glimpse into a broader struggle for control and direction.

Originally published on IBTimes UK