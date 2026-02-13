Americans have until 15 April 2026 to file their 2025 federal income tax returns. The Internal Revenue Service confirmed the date it opened this year's filing season on 27 January, and the agency's message has not changed since: file on time, or expect to pay for it.

The penalty for blowing the deadline is not gentle. The IRS charges 5% of what you owe for each month your return remains unfiled, up to a maximum of five months. On top of that, a separate late-payment charge of 0.5% per month applies to any unpaid balance and continues until it reaches 25%.

Leave it longer than 60 days, and things get worse. At that point, the minimum penalty rises to $485 or 100% of the outstanding tax — whichever is lower.

That is not a scare tactic. It is maths.

One in Three Still Gamble on Leaving It Late

You would think penalties like those would concentrate minds. They do not always work.

A survey by Investment Property Exchange Services found that 31% of US taxpayers admit to putting off their filing year after year. Some feel overwhelmed by the paperwork. Others simply let the weeks slip past until mid-April is suddenly tomorrow morning.

The consequences of that habit go beyond the headline penalty rate. Late filers are more likely to make rushed errors on their returns, miss deductions they would have caught with more time, and trigger IRS notices that snowball into bigger problems.

One bad April can turn a decent refund into a debt. It happens more often than people think.

Who Actually Needs to File in 2026

Most US citizens and permanent residents with earnings above the IRS minimum income threshold must file a federal return. That threshold depends on age and filing status and shifts slightly each yearslightly —the agency publishes updated figures in its annual guidance.

The rules bite harder for self-employed people. Freelancers, consultants and gig workers who earn more than $400 from independent work are required to file, even if their total income sits well below the standard threshold. Many people who do side jobs do not realise that until a letter arrives.

Certain tax credits and specific types of income can also trigger a filing obligation. The IRS offers an online interactive tool for anyone unsure whether they need to file. It takes a few minutes and beats guessing.

Extensions Sound Generous — Read the Fine Print

Taxpayers who genuinely cannot meet the 15 April deadline do have an option. They can request a six-month extension through tax software, a professional adviser, or by submitting Form 4868 directly to the IRS.

Here is the catch most people miss: the extension covers the paperwork, not the payment.

An approved extension pushes the filing deadline to 15 October 2026. But any taxes owed are still due on 15 April. If you expect to owe money and do not make an estimated payment by that date, interest and late-payment penalties start ticking from day one — extension or not.

The IRS has been blunt about this in its published guidance. Filing late without an extension costs you more. Filing late with an extension but without paying still costs you. The only way to avoid both penalties entirely is to file on time and pay in full.

Straightforward advice. Rarely followed.

What Happens Next

The 2026 filing season is already open. Free electronic filing through the IRS Free File programme is available to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $84,000 or less. Everyone else can use commercial software or a tax professional.

Refunds on electronically filed returns with direct deposit are typically processed within 21 days, the agency said. Paper returns take considerably longer, and the IRS has urged filers to go digital wherever possible.

The deadline falls on a Wednesday this year. Taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts get a short reprieve — 17 April — because Patriots' Day and Emancipation Day both land in the same week, pushing the local deadline back by two days.

For everyone else, the clock is running. The IRS has asked filers to submit early to avoid system congestion and last-minute processing delays that tend to peak in the final 48 hours before the cut-off.

Originally published on IBTimes UK