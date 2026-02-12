Jeremy Sochan Hits NBA Free Agency After Spurs Release: Here's What Comes Next

The NBA free agent market just added an intriguing young name.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to release forward Jeremy Sochan, allowing the 22-year-old to enter unrestricted free agency and sign with any team.

Spurs Part Ways With Former Lottery Pick

Sochan was selected ninth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent three seasons developing in San Antonio. He began his career under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich before transitioning into the system led by current head coach Mitch Johnson.

After earning NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2023, Sochan showed flashes of becoming a long-term two-way contributor. However, consistency proved elusive this past season. He also played as a point guard while being a forward on the team. His role is quite confusing at times, and even fans do not know how he will fit the Spurs' puzzle.

Now, it has become more challenging for Sochan to fit into the rotation as veterans Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson have more playing time than him. Even Julian Champagnie has more PT than the Polish-American player. It's been harder to squeeze minutes given that rookie Carter Bryant also slipped into the rotation.

Trade speculation followed Sochan earlier in the year, but with no deal finalized, the Spurs ultimately chose to move on via release.

Jeremy Sochan's Skill Set and Upside

Across his first three NBA seasons, Sochan averaged approximately 11 points per game while establishing himself as a high-energy defender. He is known for his defensive versatility, rebounding ability, and relentless motor.

The former Baylor standout also brings personality and confidence, highlighted by his colorful hairstyles and unconventional one-handed free-throw routine. More importantly, he still offers significant upside due to his age, athleticism, and defensive instincts.

For teams seeking a young forward who can guard multiple positions, Sochan presents a low-risk, high-upside option.

Potential Landing Spots in Free Agency

According to Sports Illustrated, several teams could emerge as logical fits. The Chicago Bulls stand out, especially after emphasizing youth development at the trade deadline. Chicago needs additional size and defensive intensity in the frontcourt, making Sochan a potential developmental piece.

The Memphis Grizzlies, navigating a retooling phase after major roster changes, could also explore adding a versatile forward with upside. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards may view Sochan as a rotational piece in their ongoing roster reshaping.

The Indiana Pacers, dealing with recent frontcourt depth concerns, could likewise benefit from his size and energy. In the right team, he could be the best defensive player on the perimeter, but only if he's given the minutes he deserves.

