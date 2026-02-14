The US Department of Homeland Security is compelling major technology firms to comply with subpoenas aimed at exposing individuals behind anti-ICE social media accounts, a move that civil liberties advocates warn threatens fundamental free speech protections. The subpoenas demand that companies provide names, email addresses, and phone numbers linked to accounts critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Unlike standard warrants, administrative subpoenas do not require judicial approval before issuance. The DHS can authorise and dispatch these demands directly to technology companies without court oversight, a power that civil liberties advocates argue is being exercised with unprecedented aggression. Whilst the department claims it has 'broad administrative subpoena authority', it has declined to address specific questions about the scope and deployment of these legal instruments or the criteria used to select targeted accounts.

Which Platforms Received Subpoenas

Google, Meta, Reddit, and Discord have reportedly received subpoenas targeting accounts that post information about ICE activities across the United States. Meta alone received two separate subpoenas related to anti-ICE content on its platforms. Some unnamed companies have chosen to comply with the demands, whilst others have taken a more protective stance by alerting account holders that they have 10-14 days to mount legal challenges against the government's requests.

DHS lawyers stated in court filings that the subpoenas aim to "investigate threats to its own officers or impediments to their officers" and provide protection for ICE agents conducting field operations. The department has framed the effort as necessary for officer safety, though critics contend this justification is being used to silence legitimate dissent and public accountability efforts.

Among the targeted accounts was Montco Community Watch, which operates on both Facebook and Instagram, posting bilingual alerts about ICE sightings in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The account serves immigrant communities by providing advance warning of enforcement activities in their neighbourhoods. After Meta informed the account owners about the subpoena, the American Civil Liberties Union moved to block the order in federal court, arguing the government was targeting constitutionally protected speech. The DHS withdrew the subpoena before a ruling, though legal experts suggest this was a tactical retreat rather than a change in strategy.

Federal Crackdown on ICE Criticism

The subpoena campaign coincides with broader Trump administration efforts to suppress criticism of immigration enforcement operations. In cities like Minneapolis, federal agents have informed anti-ICE protesters they are being recorded and identified, creating what advocates describe as a chilling effect on public demonstrations. White House border czar Tom Homan has previously discussed creating a database of individuals arrested for attempting to interfere with ICE and Border Patrol operations, raising concerns about government surveillance of political activism.

'The government is taking more liberties than they used to,' said Steve Loney, senior supervising attorney at ACLU Pennsylvania. 'It's a whole other level of frequency and lack of accountability.'

Civil liberties advocates warn that deploying administrative subpoenas to unmask anonymous critics pushes federal power into areas of protected speech, potentially criminalising acts of community solidarity and information sharing. Whether technology companies will universally comply remains uncertain, given past resistance to similar demands.

During President Donald Trump's first term in 2017, the platform then known as Twitter sued the federal government to block an administrative subpoena seeking to identify an account critical of the administration. The subpoena was ultimately dropped following public pressure, though the current climate suggests a more aggressive and sustained approach to identifying and potentially prosecuting DHS critics.

