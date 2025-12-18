Sports

Puka Nacua Issues Apology After Antisemitic Gesture Sparks NFL, Public Backlash

This will be a teachable moment for Nacua who needs to be more sensitive next time.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology after a gesture he made during a livestream was widely criticized for evoking an anti-Semitic trope.

For many fans across social media, this is an inappropriate action made by a professional football player. It even drew responses from the public officials and the NFL.

What Happened During the Livestream

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball against Ugo Amadi #0 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California

Earlier this week, Nacua appeared as a guest on a livestream hosted by online influencer Adin Ross. During the broadcast, Ross prompted the 24-year-old WR to perform a hand gesture as a possible touchdown celebration.

According to The Athletic, Nacua complied and made the gesture on camera, later indicating he was unaware of its historical meaning.

Clips from the livestream quickly circulated online. This immediately prompted widespread criticism. Many viewers argued that the gesture reinforced harmful stereotypes about Jewish people, particularly at a time when reports of antisemitic incidents have increased globally.

Nacua Issues a Public Apology

Puka Nacua addressed the controversy on Thursday through a statement posted to his Instagram account. Before that, he had not publicly commented on the issue.

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

It is worth noting that the statement circulated online appeared on a blue background commonly associated with the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, though no further clarification was provided regarding its use.

During the same livestream, Nacua also criticized NFL referees, calling them "the worst" and suggesting some calls were made for television exposure, per CNN.

How Did the Community Respond to Nacua's Antisemitic Gesture

The incident drew reactions from several public figures, including U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell of California. Swalwell criticized the gesture while referencing recent violence involving Jewish communities, including an incident at a Hanukkah-themed event in Sydney, Australia.

It's important to note that Swalwell's statement resonates with the Jewish community, who experienced the latest Bondi Beach attack in Australia.

NFL Condemns Hate and Discrimination

The NFL also responded with a statement condemning discrimination and hateful conduct. The league reiterated its stance against antisemitism and emphasized that hate has no place in professional football or society at large.

The statement said that player conduct, both on and off the field, is subject to scrutiny when it intersects with broader societal issues.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

