Puka Nacua Issues Apology After Antisemitic Gesture Sparks NFL, Public Backlash

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology after a gesture he made during a livestream was widely criticized for evoking an anti-Semitic trope.

For many fans across social media, this is an inappropriate action made by a professional football player. It even drew responses from the public officials and the NFL.

What Happened During the Livestream

Earlier this week, Nacua appeared as a guest on a livestream hosted by online influencer Adin Ross. During the broadcast, Ross prompted the 24-year-old WR to perform a hand gesture as a possible touchdown celebration.

According to The Athletic, Nacua complied and made the gesture on camera, later indicating he was unaware of its historical meaning.

Clips from the livestream quickly circulated online. This immediately prompted widespread criticism. Many viewers argued that the gesture reinforced harmful stereotypes about Jewish people, particularly at a time when reports of antisemitic incidents have increased globally.

Nacua Issues a Public Apology

Puka Nacua addressed the controversy on Thursday through a statement posted to his Instagram account. Before that, he had not publicly commented on the issue.

"I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

It is worth noting that the statement circulated online appeared on a blue background commonly associated with the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, though no further clarification was provided regarding its use.

During the same livestream, Nacua also criticized NFL referees, calling them "the worst" and suggesting some calls were made for television exposure, per CNN.

How Did the Community Respond to Nacua's Antisemitic Gesture

The incident drew reactions from several public figures, including U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell of California. Swalwell criticized the gesture while referencing recent violence involving Jewish communities, including an incident at a Hanukkah-themed event in Sydney, Australia.

The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre. And what does this asshole @AsapPuka do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped. https://t.co/J6TTJfxFOh — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 18, 2025

It's important to note that Swalwell's statement resonates with the Jewish community, who experienced the latest Bondi Beach attack in Australia.

NFL Condemns Hate and Discrimination

The NFL also responded with a statement condemning discrimination and hateful conduct. The league reiterated its stance against antisemitism and emphasized that hate has no place in professional football or society at large.

The statement said that player conduct, both on and off the field, is subject to scrutiny when it intersects with broader societal issues.

"The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

