NFL Trade Rumors: 'Several Executives' Believe Eagles Will Split With AJ Brown

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles is reportedly emerging as one of the leading trade candidates in the upcoming NFL offseason.

According to a recent report, multiple league executives believe the Eagles could potentially deal the star receiver before the start of the 2026 season.

Cornerstone of Philadelphia's Passing Attack

At 28, Brown has been a go-to guy of the Eagles' passing offense since arriving from the Tennessee Titans. Over four seasons, he has earned two Pro Bowl selections, captured a Super Bowl, and consistently delivered elite production. His first two seasons with the Eagles saw him surpass 1,400 receiving yards each year, though last season his total dipped to 1,079 yards.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he's already under the radar of "several executives." There's a chance that the Eagles could let him go once 2026 kicks off.

Season Highlights and Statistical Recovery

Through 13 games this season, Brown has recorded 840 yards on 64 receptions with seven touchdowns, putting him on pace for another 1,000-yard campaign.

After a slow start in which he posted fewer than 50 yards in six of his first nine games, Brown rebounded with three consecutive 100-yard performances from Weeks 12 through 14, salvaging his season statistics.

Despite his strong numbers, Brown has expressed frustration with the Eagles' passing game and overall offensive philosophy. Some fans called Brown's action justified, but critics claimed that it was a selfish move from the wide receiver.

Because of this, insiders believe a "change of scenery" could be transformative for both the Eagles and Brown, making him a highly attractive trade asset.

Where Might AJ Brown Possibly Go?

Given his proven talent and prime age, Brown is expected to be in high demand among several playoff contenders.

According to Bleacher Report, potential suitors include the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers. These teams could immediately benefit from a top-tier wideout.

Financially, a trade appears manageable. Brown is under a two-year contract worth approximately $50 million, a fair investment for a receiver of his caliber.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com