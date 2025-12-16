Google Search Ditches Magnifying Glass for AI 'Plus' Symbol

Google has been shaking things up in its ecosystem through the implementation of AI tools, and the Search platform is getting in on the act.

The classic minimalist design of the Search homepage has been upgraded, and the popular magnifying glass logo has been exchanged for a brand new '+' mark, implying increased AI functionality.

Minimalism to Searching With AI

For years, Google Search had the simplest design: just type your query and get results in no time. The features of voice search, image search, and trends were available, but they were all secondary functionalities. Now that Google Search integrates AI technology, all that has changed.

As initially reported by 9to5Google, Google Search draws your attention through the new "+" icon. It allows you to search for images or files that you can then use for your AI search.

What is the New '+' Symbol For?

The "+" icon change is more than aesthetic because this is the gateway to accessing more AI-related features hidden within the AI mode of the application.

Users are able to upload images and documents for intelligent insight and related information through this feature of the application.

AI Tools Meet Everyday Search

This is far more than a design change. In fact, it is a plan for the seamless integration of AI into search results, according to Android Police.

What Google aims to achieve here is to sift through the SEO-laden results pages and brand results and provide a better answer set utilizing AI. Although this exists at this time only on the web in the United States, other testing areas are also under evaluation.

Google Search is Evolving

The change in the direction of Google Search using AI technology is a very effective development.

The company has been able to maintain the traditional simplicity of Search while offering a very effective set of features to interact with content more profoundly.

At this age of AI, traditional features need to step up. The technology is quickly evolving, and even a minor tweak can produce more intelligent search results for the users.

Originally published on Tech Times