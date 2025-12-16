Terence Crawford Retires Undefeated, Says He Got 'Nothing Else Left to Prove'

Terence Crawford has formally hung up his gloves, bidding farewell to the world of boxing and bringing the curtain down on what can easily be described as a perfect career in the ring.

The 38-year-old world champion, with titles in five weight divisions, announced his retirement after a historic final fight.

Historic Final Chapter in Boxing History

Crawford was a rare breed of a fighter that we witnessed in modern times. He leaves the sport unbeaten, with a spotless 42-0 record, according to ESPN.

In September, Crawford outlasted the heavily favored Canelo Alvarez to win world titles in three separate divisions. He's the first male boxer to achieve this.

This victory was more than just another accolade on Crawford's resume. While many fighters consider a single world championship the peak of their career, Crawford claimed multiple titles across multiple divisions.

Omaha Dreams No More

Crawford hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and began his professional career in 2008. Across 42 professional fights, he earned 31 wins by knockout, showing his precision and skill against top-level opponents.

His triumphs include WBO welterweight championships over British stars Amir Khan and Kell Brook, which made him more popular across eras and styles. Crawford was not one to chase hype; it was greatness he was pursuing all along.

'Nothing Else Left to Prove'

In a heartfelt message posted on YouTube and social media, Crawford reflected on his career. Check his statement here.

On one historic night, he accomplished exactly that. Crawford emphasized that he has given the sport his all: every breath, every sparring session, and every ounce of heart. Now, it is time for him to move forward.

Will Terence Crawford Remain Retired?

Although Crawford claims to be at peace with retiring, history shows that boxers often face temptation to return, especially after achieving life-changing success in the world's biggest arenas, BBC Radio 5 Live boxing commentator Steve Bunce said.

Even if he never steps back into the ring, Crawford's retirement will go down as one of the greatest in boxing history: undefeated, undisputed, and untouchable.

Fighters rarely get to leave the sport at the top, but Terence Crawford exits boxing just as he lived his career--in complete control, on his own terms.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com