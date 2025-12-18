Red Wings Stumble at Home as Utah Mammoth Spoil Detroit's Back-to-Back with 4–1 Win

The Detroit Red Wings came home off a hard-fought win against the New York Islanders, but fell into a familiar post-road trip trap. In the second half of a back-to-back, Detroit couldn't carry over the momentum from its previous victory and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night.

Slow Start Costs Red Wings Early Advantage

Detroit began the game with decent organization, but the tempo gradually shifted in Utah's favor. According to the Detroit News, the decisive moment came late in the second period when Clayton Keller capitalized on a rebound.

Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot stopped Nick Schmaltz's initial shot, but the rebound landed perfectly in front of Keller, who scored his 11th goal of the season.

Keller continues to be a thorn in Detroit's side. In just 14 career games against the Red Wings, the Utah forward has recorded an impressive nine goals and nine assists.

Detroit's Late Push Falls Short

The Wings finally found the net in the third period. At 9:55, Emmitt Finnie received a precise pass from John Leonard from behind the net and scored, cutting Utah's lead to 2-1.

The assist marked Leonard's first point with the Red Wings, a small bright spot in an otherwise disappointing night.

Lost Power Play Momentum Proves Costly

Detroit briefly regained life in the second period during a power play, an opportunity that could have shifted the game's momentum. Unfortunately, the team failed to convert, and the lapse proved costly. Once Detroit killed the penalty, Utah quickly countered, with Jack McBain finishing clinically to extend the lead to 2-0.

Clearly, Detroit has a recurring problem they failed to solve: the inability to convert special teams opportunities into meaningful momentum during crucial moments.

Utah Closes Out With Authority

Any hope for a comeback quickly faded as Utah regained control, scoring two late goals to seal the game. Dylan Guenther extended the lead, followed by an insurance goal from Kevin Stenlund.

Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka held strong, making critical saves to deny Detroit any second chances.

Red Wings Look to Regroup

"We had looks, we had zone time, we just didn't get it done and didn't get pucks through," captain Dylan Larkin said. "Credit to them, they had a tight diamond, and I'm sure Todd will tell you both on their penalty kill and five-on-five, they probably won the net play tonight. And that was probably the story of the game."

The Wings will regroup and try to win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 20.

