Unitree Unveils First Robot App Store: Could This Be Start of the Killer App for Humanoid Robots?

The robotics community is perpetually on the lookout for the "killer app" from Unitree. The Chinese robotics firm is going all out on this premise with the introduction of the Unitree App Store.

You can imagine it as an iPhone App Store, but instead of games and apps, you can download, upload, and share robotic routines and behavior.

Here's What the Unitree App Store Provides

Unlike in traditional smartphone app stores, the models and tasks on the platform designed by Unitree target robots exclusively.

According to TechRadar, the beta model has categories such as Funny Actions, Twist Dance, and Bruce Lee, which enable G1 robots retailing at $13,500 to carry out tasks that include playful behaviors and mimicking martial arts.

Unitree's open-source model enables owners to develop their own codes for movement and routines to ensure a shared community in robot development. Although there is unclear scrutiny within the App Store, there are rewards promised to superior developers, potentially in the form of cash, discounts in robot sales, or possession of the latest designs, including the ballet-inspired robot H2.

Unitree's Special Development Strategy

In contrast, the strategy adopted by Unitree distinguishes it among others, such as 1X, Figure AI, and Boston Dynamics. Although others are focused on limited access models or high-end industry applications, Unitree is more focused on accessibility and affordable prices.

In fact, the robots adopted by Unitree, including the pint-sized G1, have found popularity among online influencers, most of whom produce content that goes viral.

Unitree's business strategy is also aided by the App Store, which promotes collaboration among developers by sharing routines and working together on code written through open-source projects. This could help hasten innovation, as it becomes possible to test and improve upon Unitrees' capabilities, which are currently limited to industrial prototypes.

Unitree App Store Limitations

Despite the hype surrounding Unitree's robots, they are certainly no "iPhone of Robots." Most tasks are pre-programmed with very limited autonomy and are definitely no match for unstructured environments. Although they are cheaper than some competing humanoid robots, they are demo units and have no use in a domestic setting.

Originally published on Tech Times