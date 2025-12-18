Anthony Joshua Defends 'Kill' Remark Following Tyson Fury's Reaction Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Anthony Joshua has doubled down on his controversial remarks ahead of his much-anticipated clash with Jake Paul, insisting his mindset reflects the brutal reality of professional boxing, not personal malice.

In response to Tyson Fury's comments, the former heavyweight champion made it clear he has no intention of softening his approach inside the ring.

Tyson Fury Attacks Joshua Over Controversial Comments

It all kicked off when Joshua broke down his in-ring instincts in a rather unsettling way: Fighters are "licensed to kill."

According to Ring Magazine, Fury didn't waste any time responding and went off on a furious rant on social media at Joshua. He also questioned both his age and motives.

Fury ridiculed Joshua, first for fighting a YouTuber-turned-boxer, then accused him of resorting to extreme language in trying to sell a sideshow rather than respect the sport of boxing.

The "Gypsy King" didn't hold back, labeling Joshua "classless" and even going on to say he would personally knock him out if they ever met in the ring. The exchange marked yet another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between two of Britain's most prominent heavyweights.

Joshua Remains Firm on Fighter Mentality

Undeterred, Joshua had doubled down at the final press conference held at Miami's historic Jackie Gleason Theater. Speaking calmly, he framed it as a misunderstood truth of the profession, rather than as personal malice.

Joshua added that boxing is a dangerous sport, and anything can just happen once the bell rings. While fighters would want to see their opponents leave the ring safely, he said they have to live with the result, knowing they have done their job.

To Joshua, respect does exist, but survival and victory always come first.

Jake Paul Embraces the Gladiator Narrative

Surprisingly, Jake Paul actually aligned more with Joshua than Fury. The social media star leaned fully into the spectacle, calling boxing a "modern-day gladiator sport."

Paul welcomed the hardest punches he could get from Joshua and promised an all-out war, insisting there should be no excuses when the fight ends.

"Let's go. Let's put on a show for the fans. Let's go to war. Men have done crazier things throughout human history. This is a modern-day gladiator sport."

Is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a Scripted Match?

According to the BBC, rumors are pointing out the "contractual fine print" between the Paul and Joshua bout. It suggests that the latter may be "restricted" from KOing the American.

However, the British boxer denied the claims, stating that there was no such thing in the contract. It was also confirmed by the Florida Athletic Commission that knockouts were allowed in the fight.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com