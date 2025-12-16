Atlanta Braves Lock Down Ha-Seong Kim With One-Year, $20M Contract

A deal between the Atlanta Braves and Ha-Seong Kim is final. Both parties have gained.

Kim opted out of his 2026 player option. He will receive $4 million.

Kim Returns to Atlanta

The Braves will have their key shortstop back for one more season. The one-year deal valued at $20 million was confirmed on Dec. 16, per The Athletic. Kim last played for the Braves in a one-month tryout action last September.

Despite the brevity of his time with the Braves in September, the tall but muscular player was able to don the uniform for 24 games and create ripples that the Braves have lacked at the shortstop position following the departure of Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in 2022.

This experience instilled enough swagger for Kim to walk away from the $16 million guarantee from the Tampa Bay Rays that was on the table for him.

Career Highlights and Versatility

At only 30 years old, the Korean infielder has established himself not only as a versatile infielder but also as a valuable asset for the team. While with the San Diego Padres, he achieved personal records in the number of home runs recorded (17), wins above replacement (5.3), and on-base percentage (.351) in the 2023 season.

Free Agency and Last Year's Issues

According to USA Today, Kim was derailed during the 2024 season due to an injury to his shoulder, which restricted him from participating in the active roster of the Rays for only a total of 24 games.

Feeling the sting of the $16 million player option for 2026, Tampa Bay put him on waivers, allowing the Braves to make a swift move towards bringing him in.

The Braves, recognizing the value of having Kim, had no reservations about adding him to their roster, bringing depth to their side with an experienced player like him.

The Braves had signed an All-Star reliever in Robert Suarez. They also extended closer Raisel Iglesias. Moreover, they strengthened their outfield corps by acquiring Mike Yastrzemski, who signed a two-year contract worth $23 million.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com