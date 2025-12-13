Passenger Sues Boeing After Experiencing Health Issues From Cabin Fumes

A Philadelphia law professor is suing Boeing for $40 million, claiming he suffered serious health problems after being exposed to toxic fumes aboard a Delta Airlines flight last year.

Jonathan Harris alleges the fumes entered the cabin of a Boeing 737 during an August 2024 flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles, causing nausea, dizziness, and long-term neurological issues.

According to the lawsuit filed in Arlington County, Virginia Circuit Court, Harris described the cabin air as smelling like "dirty socks" while the plane sat on the tarmac for 45 minutes before passengers could disembark.

The complaint states that Harris vomited into a plastic bag while still in his seat, and other passengers also became sick, DailyMail reported. The captain reportedly made an announcement apologizing for the odor.

Harris claims the exposure has led to a range of ongoing symptoms, including memory loss, tremors, vertigo, confusion, chest tightness, and difficulty standing for long periods.

The professor says he has struggled to maintain his ability to teach, now often lecturing while seated due to balance issues.

Harris also reported breaking his ankle as a result of severe instability and continues to suffer from headaches and respiratory problems.

Harris, who was teaching at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles at the time, now works at Temple University in Philadelphia.

As an associate law professor, he focuses on contracts, labor and employment law, and workforce development.

He also takes precautions when flying, including carrying a gas mask to avoid potential exposure.

Jonathan Harris: Boeing Fumes Caused Health Issues

The lawsuit notes that cabin air contamination is a known problem in aviation.

According to CBS News, most commercial jets, except Boeing's 787, draw cabin air from engines, which can allow toxic particles from jet fuel, oil, and hydraulic fluid to enter the cabin if seals fail.

Harris's complaint points out that such events occur more than three times a day, according to Federal Aviation Administration incident reports reviewed by CBS News.

Harris's case comes after a Wall Street Journal investigation highlighted thousands of flights affected by toxic fumes, linking exposure to brain injuries similar to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is a degenerative brain disease typically found in NFL players, characterized by cognitive impairment, mood changes, and loss of motor control.

Multiple crew members have previously sued Boeing over similar incidents, but Harris is reportedly the first commercial passenger to take a lead role in such litigation.

Boeing and Delta have declined to comment on the lawsuit. The complaint seeks $40 million plus attorney fees for the damages Harris claims to have suffered, including lost wages, medical expenses, and long-term health impacts.

Originally published on vcpost.com