Google Quietly Upgrades Gemini With a Stunning New Maps Experience

Google continues to push Gemini deeper into its ecosystem, transforming the AI-powered app into a true command center for everyday tasks.

The tech giant knows that its Maps app should get a much-needed improvement, especially in the age of AI.

Enhanced Visual Search in Gemini

Based on 9to5Google's report, the new Google Maps experience inside Gemini reportedly returns richer and more interactive results. Whereas previously users saw just plain text results, followed by a basic map with simple red pins, that old format is now gone.

Instead, Gemini now uses colorful, emoji-like pins that visually depict each place. Parks have a small green tree. Cafés have a coffee cup.

Attractions have icons that match their vibe. It's indeed more helpful than the usual pins from other navigation apps.

Enhanced Location Cards With More Useful Information

Each of these locations now loads a full information card that includes the following, according to Android Police:

an image preview

star rating

key information about the location

review summaries

top talking points by visitors

helpful tips

This upgrade provides users with almost the same depth of information as they get from the fully-featured Google Maps app, without needing to leave Gemini. At this point, it's the most practical Gemini update yet.

Google has begun a rollout of the updated Maps interface to both desktop users and smartphones. If the feature hasn't appeared in your Gemini app, don't sweat it: Google is still gradually expanding the update worldwide.

Smarter Layout Prioritizes Maps Over Text

The more thoughtful tweak is the new, rearranged layout. Now, it shows the map view first, instead of text. Since users open Maps to see places rather than to read about them, this makes perfect sense; it's how users behave intuitively. It improves speed, clarity, and usability, something users immediately applauded as "the fix they didn't know they needed."

