Tech AI

Google Quietly Upgrades Gemini With a Stunning New Maps Experience

Here comes the improved location cards containing more useful information.

By

Google continues to push Gemini deeper into its ecosystem, transforming the AI-powered app into a true command center for everyday tasks.

The tech giant knows that its Maps app should get a much-needed improvement, especially in the age of AI.

Enhanced Visual Search in Gemini

Google Maps Launches Easier Access to 'Your Recent Places'

Based on 9to5Google's report, the new Google Maps experience inside Gemini reportedly returns richer and more interactive results. Whereas previously users saw just plain text results, followed by a basic map with simple red pins, that old format is now gone.

Instead, Gemini now uses colorful, emoji-like pins that visually depict each place. Parks have a small green tree. Cafés have a coffee cup.

Attractions have icons that match their vibe. It's indeed more helpful than the usual pins from other navigation apps.

Enhanced Location Cards With More Useful Information

Each of these locations now loads a full information card that includes the following, according to Android Police:

  • an image preview
  • star rating
  • key information about the location
  • review summaries
  • top talking points by visitors
  • helpful tips

This upgrade provides users with almost the same depth of information as they get from the fully-featured Google Maps app, without needing to leave Gemini. At this point, it's the most practical Gemini update yet.

Google has begun a rollout of the updated Maps interface to both desktop users and smartphones. If the feature hasn't appeared in your Gemini app, don't sweat it: Google is still gradually expanding the update worldwide.

Smarter Layout Prioritizes Maps Over Text

The more thoughtful tweak is the new, rearranged layout. Now, it shows the map view first, instead of text. Since users open Maps to see places rather than to read about them, this makes perfect sense; it's how users behave intuitively. It improves speed, clarity, and usability, something users immediately applauded as "the fix they didn't know they needed."

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google, Google Maps
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac

Google Maps Launches Easier Access to 'Your Recent Places'
Google Quietly Upgrades Gemini With a Stunning New Maps Experience
LaMelo Ball
NBA Trade Rumors: Will These Injury-Prone Guards Find New Teams Soon?
M3 MacBook Air
Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report
Nvidia Chips Export Plot Involving Americans and Chinese Nationals Exposed
Trump Allows Nvidia to Sell Faster Chips to China, But There's a Costly Catch
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice