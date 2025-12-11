MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Couldn't Qualify as Serious Suitor For Pete Alonso

When Pete Alonso left the New York Mets after seven seasons, the baseball world watched closely to see where one of MLB's most consistent sluggers would land. His decision became official on Wednesday: a massive five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The deal averages $31 million per season and instantly strengthens Baltimore's lineup. But behind the scenes, the Boston Red Sox also made a push-one that ultimately fell short.

Red Sox Lowball Pete Alonso Despite Desperate Need for Power

Before Alonso committed to Baltimore, a few teams showed serious interest, including the Boston Red Sox. However, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Boston never really positioned itself as a serious player in the race. Their final offer reportedly featured fewer years and significantly less money than the Orioles' blockbuster deal.

The hesitation came down to age and long-term risk. At 31, Alonso remains one of baseball's most dependable power threats, but the Red Sox front office worried about how the contract might age. Their conservative approach mirrors recent decisions, most notably, parting with Rafael Devers early into his major extension.

Boston's caution may prove costly, especially if Alonso continues producing at the elite level he's maintained throughout his career.

Alonso's Consistency Could Make Boston Regret Their Pass

Over the span of seven seasons, Alonso has been the definition of dependable power, discipline, and durability. His résumé includes a Rookie of the Year award, multiple 40+ home run seasons, and a reputation as one of MLB's cleanest pure sluggers. Stationed now within the same division, he will have plenty of chances to make Boston regret their choice.

If he continues producing at this steady clip, the Red Sox might come to see their conservative offer as a missed opportunity, per Clutch Points.

Boston Still Searching for a Middle-of-the-Order Bat

There's an urgency for power in Boston. Trevor Story led the team in home runs last season with 25, and though the Red Sox finished seventh in all of baseball in total runs scored, they don't have that one explosive bat that's necessary to run with division rivals like the Yankees and Blue Jays.

Free agency hasn't been kind. Two of the top-tier power options, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, are already off the market. With limited alternatives left, Boston may need to turn to the trade market.

If the Red Sox want to keep pace in the AL East arms race, a risky move may be necessary. They have the prospects and assets to pursue a transformational bat in the neighborhood of Corey Seager or some other superstar-level hitter who could anchor the lineup for years. Until then, Boston's passivity with Alonso remains a loud question mark on their offseason game plan.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com