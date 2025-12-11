Vega Farms Egg Recall First in 40 Years, Officials Warn of Salmonella

Vega Farms Inc., a family-run farm based in Dixon, California, has issued its first egg recall in 40 years after certain cartons and flats were found to be potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced the recall Friday, covering 12-count cartons and 30-count flats distributed mainly in the Sacramento and Davis areas.

The recalled eggs carry handler code 2136 and have sell-by dates of Dec. 22 or earlier, or Julian dates of 328 or prior.

According to FoxBusiness, approximately 1,515 dozen eggs are affected, officials said. The farm confirmed that the contamination came from its processing equipment and that the flocks themselves were not impacted.

The affected eggs were also supplied to local restaurants and farmers markets.

"This is the first recall in our farm's 40-year history," a Vega Farms spokesperson told KCRA3, emphasizing that the company has already removed the products from shelves and notified retailers.

Consumers who purchased these eggs are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection most often linked to eating raw or undercooked eggs, poultry, or meat, as well as drinking unpasteurized milk.

🚨 RECALL ALERT: The recall has led to the removal of more than 1,000 dozen eggs from grocery shelves, reports say. https://t.co/P4tHbeHZlx pic.twitter.com/c6cRjb31Z5 — MySA (@mySA) December 10, 2025

Vega Farms Cooperates With Officials

Symptoms usually show up anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure and can include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

In more serious cases, the infection can spread beyond the gut and become dangerous—especially for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises seeking medical care if you develop a high fever, bloody diarrhea, severe vomiting, or signs of dehydration, USA Today reported.

This latest recall comes on the heels of several recent salmonella warnings tied to eggs.

In October, Black Sheep Egg Company pulled its free-range large brown eggs from shelves, and in June, nearly 2 million cartons were recalled nationwide after an outbreak sickened 79 people across several states.

Vega Farms confirmed that it is cooperating with state officials to ensure public safety.

The CDPH notice advises consumers to carefully check egg cartons for the listed handler number and dates to avoid any risk of infection.

For residents in the Sacramento and Davis areas, the recall underscores the importance of vigilance when handling eggs and other raw foods.

With the holiday season approaching, health experts urge consumers to prioritize food safety by properly storing, cooking, and handling eggs.

Vega Farms stressed its commitment to maintaining a safe food supply. "We consistently work to strengthen our processing systems and ensure that our products meet the highest safety standards," the farm said.

Originally published on vcpost.com