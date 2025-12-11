NBA Trade Rumors: Will These Injury-Prone Guards Find New Teams Soon?

NBA trade rumors start to circulate the moment people become aware that certain players need to leave their teams as soon as possible. For every organization, teams that need a point guard are usually in an enviable position, unless the market is top-heavy with expensive, injury-prone stars.

This season, that's precisely what has happened. Across the league, point guards are coming off major injuries, locked into massive contracts, or struggling through poor play, making trade talk messier than usual.

Injuries and Expensive Contracts Dominate

LaMelo Ball has become the face of this challenging trade landscape. Once viewed as one of the league's most exciting young guards, Ball has struggled to improve since entering the NBA. He's currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is only in the second year of his five-year, $205 million contract, a deal that makes him extremely difficult to trade.

According to Heavy, Ball's numbers aren't helping his case, either. He's averaging 19.4 points, his lowest output since his rookie year, along with a career-high 8.5 assists. However, his shooting splits-38.6 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from beyond the arc-are among the biggest reasons teams hesitate to pursue him.

According to one NBA general manager, Ball's stagnation may reflect the environment around him. "Put him on a more competent team, and I'd like to see how he responds, but at that money, it's too risky," the GM said. Teams fear gambling on a turnaround that might never come.

LaMelo isn't the only big name floating in trade rumors. Several point guards appear available on paper, but teams remain cautious largely because many of these players come with serious injury concerns or hefty deals.

Kyrie Irving

Irving is working his way back from a torn ACL and likely won't return until January. On its face, Irving makes sense as a trade candidate with the Mavericks positioning to reset their core around younger talent. Except his three-year, $120 million contract and long injury history make him nearly impossible to move before the deadline. "You don't trade for him before seeing him healthy," one Eastern Conference executive explained.

Dejounte Murray

Still working his way back from an Achilles tear, Murray could be a low-cost, high-upside addition. He's on a four-year, $114 million deal, and executives think he could be a bargain if the price is right, even if he isn't completely back in form.

Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Darius Garland

Not every injured star is likely to be moved.

Darius Garland

Despite ongoing toe complications following offseason surgery, the Cavaliers remain steadfast about keeping Garland. Teams continue to call, but Cleveland hasn't shown any interest in moving him. As one executive said, "They've not budged on him—not yet."

Ja Morant

Ja Morant has missed most of the last month with a calf issue and was poor when active. His trade value is at an all-time low, so the Grizzlies would rather wait, knowing one breakout month might change everything.

Trae Young

Limited by a knee injury to just five games, Young has posted 17.8 points while shooting 37.1% from the field and 19.2% from three. Atlanta wants a better look before making any big decision.

