Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Detained Hours After Firing For 'Inappropriate Relationship'

The University of Michigan fired football head coach Sherrone Moore for violating the university policy with an "inappropriate relationship" involving a staff member.

Hours after his dismissal, Moore was taken into custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

University Confirms Zero-Tolerance Policy on Staff Misconduct

According to ESPN, authorities arrested Moore in Saline, Michigan, but he was then taken to Pittsfield Township to be booked on the charges. No charges were filed as of early Wednesday evening, though jail records indicated he had been booked at 8:30 p.m. Police departments in Saline and Pittsfield Township did not return multiple requests for comment.

The University of Michigan issued a firm statement about the removal of Moore from the program, effective immediately.

According to administrators, an internal probe turned up convincing evidence that he did have inappropriate contact with a staffer.

The university insisted on the strict approach of its anti-misconduct policy, stating that Moore's actions were a serious breach of professional and ethical standards. And now, with the Wolverines approaching a critical point in their season, this sudden leadership jolt only gives uncertainty to a very tense setting.

Who is Paige Shiver?

It was only a matter of hours before the name on everyone's lips-no pun intended-was trending online. The identity of the staff member was allegedly reported as Paige Shiver, an assistant to Moore. She just assumed the role this season as executive assistant, performing all the critical administrative and recruiting functions.

Paige Shiver - the staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had the illicit affair with - has recently switched her Instagram account to private.



She's pictured here, at right. pic.twitter.com/Uz95geHqkr — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 10, 2025

When the news broke, Shiver made her Instagram account private almost immediately to protect herself from the growing public attention linked with the scandal.

Impact on Moore's Family and Personal Life

The fallout extends beyond the football program. Now the wife, Kelli Moore, is under an unforgiving spotlight as the couple deals with the personal consequences of the revelations. The Moores have been married since 2015 and are parents of three daughters: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie. This is a very difficult situation for the family to navigate through; one now thrust into such a public crisis.

