Apple Watch Now Controls Your DJI Neo 2, But the New Update Hides a Surprising Twist

DJI introduced a breakthrough upgrade for its DJI Neo 2 drone. According to recent reports, with the latest update, people can now operate a drone using an Apple Watch.

If you have an Apple Watch Series 8 or later models, you can actually control the newly released drone, which became available last month.

Excellent Drone Control Just From Your Wrist

With the latest v01.00.0500 firmware and Fly app v1.19.4 on your DJI drone, your smartwatch will be transformed into a controller. Even with these updates, your Apple Watch will allow you to control flights without taking out your phone and traditional controller.

As pointed out by DJI, this upgrade will be particularly appreciated among active individuals. Regardless, if you are walking, climbing the mountain, or packing, this is a perfect advantage to control your drone with your phone still securely mounted.

Ideal for Sports, Travel, and Adventure Outings

According to GSM Arena, the wearable system truly comes into its own in instances where it's difficult to stretch out for a device. Nature photographers, athletes, and YouTubers will appreciate easy access to commands without stopping what they do.

If you're a biker or just a passerby who loves viewing the sunrise, you won't miss the recording of such scenery with the Apple Watch. It's also good for moving experiences since it's a hands-free operation.

It should be noted that it's also ideal for fast-paced scenes, so you can quickly capture your favorite snapshots at the moment.

Live Camera View on Apple Watch

One feature that seriously surprised us is the capability to monitor a live feed from a camera on an Apple Watch screen. Having this immediate reaction via your watch screen allows you to have proper knowledge about what exactly your drone views.

Nevertheless, you should remember that there are still guidelines from Apple regarding optimizing battery performance. When you lower your wrist, there will be a brief pause in the live preview, and it will resume as soon as you raise your hand.

Voice Control and Wrist Mic Functions

Updates with voice control functionality are worth mentioning. By giving access to the microphones on your iPhone and enabling Voice Control within the app settings, you will be able to control your drone with voice commands from your watch.

Even better, your Apple Watch can be a portable microphone for recording audio on the go. Not all of us have excellent recording equipment as YouTubers, but your smartwatch will improve your audio.

Originally published on Tech Times