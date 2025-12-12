Rookie Sensation Jacob Fowler's 33 Saves Carries Canadiens Past Penguins in His NHL Debut

Canadiens prospect goalie Jacob Fowler made 33 big saves in an NHL debut performance that stole the show as he led his team to a 4-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Dec. 11.

The 21-year-old made his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval in the AHL as the Canadiens struggled with more than five goals conceded in three out of six games. Before he pulled off a magical performance, the team had to wait for 30 minutes because of the Pittsburgh traffic accident.

Canadiens' Initial Dominance

According to AP News, Montreal struck early with a goal from Alexandre Texier, who beat Penguins defenseman Kris Letang on a turnover at just 2:54 into the contest. Texier's glove-side wrist shot set the tone for the Canadiens, giving Fowler confidence from start to finish.

Brendan Gallagher made it 2-0 with a well-placed wrist shot from a Lane Hutson assist early in the second period. It took just 10:18 for Cole Caufield to make it 3-0 on a power play.

Fowler Holds the Fort

Fowler's composure in goal made a big difference as he and his colleagues were able to hold back an offense led by goalie Tristan Jarry, who made 25 saves. Although Pittsburgh eventually broke the deadlock with goals from Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson, it was Fowler who ensured that the Canadiens were completely in control. A third three-goal lead came with an Oliver Kapanen insurance goal 15 seconds after Rust's tally.

Sidney Crosby Pursuing Milestones

Although it was a loss, Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby is still on a historic quest as he needs only four more points to break Mario Lemieux's record. It might be tough news for the Penguins as they have ended a four-game winning streak.

Fowler Fowler, who was drafted 69th overall in 2023, played two years at Boston College before joining Laval and compiling a 10-5 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.09 goals-against average.

Regarding the game delay, the Penguins have to bear with the massive traffic accident on Interstate 279 before facing the Canadiens.

Because of the unexpected problem, many players were an hour later than usual.

