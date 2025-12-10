Business

SpaceX Plans Record-Breaking Public Offering, Raising Billions for Starlink Expansion

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, is preparing for a major public offering next year that could raise more than $25 billion and value the company at over $1 trillion.

According to a source familiar with the plans, SpaceX has begun talks with banks about launching the initial public offering (IPO), which may take place around June or July.

This move would mark one of the biggest listings in history. So far, only Saudi Aramco has reached a similar valuation, debuting with a market value of about $1.7 trillion in 2019, Yahoo reported.

SpaceX hopes to join that elite group as it expands its rapidly growing Starlink satellite internet business.

Musk previously said in 2020 that SpaceX would eventually list Starlink once its earnings became more predictable.

The company now believes the time is right. Although SpaceX did not respond immediately to requests for comment, the plan has gained attention because of the ambitious goals attached to it.

SpaceX IPO Funds Set to Drive New Space Tech Projects

Money raised from the public offering is expected to support the company's next wave of technological projects.

One major idea involves building space-based data centers. Musk has shown interest in this concept, which would rely on powerful computer chips placed in orbit.

SpaceX hopes these innovations could strengthen Starlink and open new opportunities in space technology.

Starlink remains the backbone of SpaceX's financial growth. According to Reuters, analysts predict the company will earn about $15 billion in revenue in 2025, with earnings rising to between $22 billion and $24 billion by 2026.

Most of this income is expected to come from Starlink subscriptions, which provide internet access to homes, businesses, and remote areas around the world.

Recent media reports also claimed that SpaceX was starting a secondary share sale that could value the company at $800 billion.

This would place it in direct competition with OpenAI for the title of most valuable private firm. Musk, however, dismissed those reports, calling them inaccurate.

