World

Top Cuban Official Says Regime Won't Provide Military Support To Venezuela If Attacked By The Trump Admin: 'We're Not Going To War With The U.S.'

Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said Cuba will "give its full political support" to the Maduro regime

By
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio
Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said the regime won't provide military support to Venezuela should the country enter a war with the U.S.

Speaking to journalist Mehdi Hasan, the official said Cuba will give "its full political support" to Venezuela. When pressed about whether that would extend to military involvement, de Cossio said that was a "very dangerous question to answer," adding that Cuba wouldn't be "going to war with the United States."

De Cossio went on to say that he is "very worried about the prospect of a war," claiming the Trump administration's "threatening stance against Venezuela" is "very irresponsible."

"Believing you can do that without causing a great amount of loss of life, that's a threat to Venezuela and the whole region," he added. Asked what the regime would do if a Cuban boat got hit, de Cossio refused to answer, saying that was a hypothetical scenario.

Related

The statement comes as the Trump administration maintains a heavy presence off the coast of Venezuela, including strikes against two vessels it claimed was trafficking drugs that would ultimately end in the U.S.

In this context, the administration reportedly intends to shift almost $2 billion in foreign aid to counter "Marxist, anti-American regimes" in Latin America. Reuters detailed that $400 million would be allocated to "confront the Marxist, anti-American regimes of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua."

Earlier this week, the White House dismissed a letter sent by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro offering direct talks with President Donald Trump, describing the message as "full of lies" and reiterating its stance that Maduro's government is illegitimate and central to drug trafficking operations in the region.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Monday that the administration had reviewed the letter, dated September 6, but said it did not alter U.S. policy toward Venezuela. "Frankly, Maduro repeated many lies in that letter, and the position of the administration on Venezuela has not changed," Leavitt said during a briefing. "We consider the Maduro regime illegitimate, and the president has made clear he is willing to use all necessary means to stop the deadly flow of drugs from Venezuela into the United States."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, Venezuela, United States

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky he had 'great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up' while meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Trump Says NATO Nations Should Shoot Down Russian Jets Breaching Airspace

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's Maduro Says He May Send More Letters to Trump Despite Dismissal: 'The Important Thing is to Defend the Truth'
AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But
AI App Neon Mobile Pays Users for Call Recordings, But at What Cost to Privacy?
US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2025
Zelensky Says Russian Officials Should End War Or Find 'Bomb Shelters'
A Rafale jet fighter of the French Air Force patrols the airspace over Poland
European NATO Countries Reportedly Tell Russia They're Ready To Shoot Down Jets After Repeated Airspace Violations
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice