Top Cuban Official Says Regime Won't Provide Military Support To Venezuela If Attacked By The Trump Admin: 'We're Not Going To War With The U.S.'

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said the regime won't provide military support to Venezuela should the country enter a war with the U.S.

Speaking to journalist Mehdi Hasan, the official said Cuba will give "its full political support" to Venezuela. When pressed about whether that would extend to military involvement, de Cossio said that was a "very dangerous question to answer," adding that Cuba wouldn't be "going to war with the United States."

De Cossio went on to say that he is "very worried about the prospect of a war," claiming the Trump administration's "threatening stance against Venezuela" is "very irresponsible."

"Believing you can do that without causing a great amount of loss of life, that's a threat to Venezuela and the whole region," he added. Asked what the regime would do if a Cuban boat got hit, de Cossio refused to answer, saying that was a hypothetical scenario.

The statement comes as the Trump administration maintains a heavy presence off the coast of Venezuela, including strikes against two vessels it claimed was trafficking drugs that would ultimately end in the U.S.

In this context, the administration reportedly intends to shift almost $2 billion in foreign aid to counter "Marxist, anti-American regimes" in Latin America. Reuters detailed that $400 million would be allocated to "confront the Marxist, anti-American regimes of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua."

Earlier this week, the White House dismissed a letter sent by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro offering direct talks with President Donald Trump, describing the message as "full of lies" and reiterating its stance that Maduro's government is illegitimate and central to drug trafficking operations in the region.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Monday that the administration had reviewed the letter, dated September 6, but said it did not alter U.S. policy toward Venezuela. "Frankly, Maduro repeated many lies in that letter, and the position of the administration on Venezuela has not changed," Leavitt said during a briefing. "We consider the Maduro regime illegitimate, and the president has made clear he is willing to use all necessary means to stop the deadly flow of drugs from Venezuela into the United States."

