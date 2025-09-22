Headlines

Former High-Ranking Pentagon Official Believes Trump's 'Gunboat Diplomacy' Against Maduro 'May Well Work'

President Trump himself denied last Thursday that his administration is planning a "regime change" in Venezuela but experts consulted by The New York Times claim otherwise

By
USS Gravely
The USS Gravely is among three U.S. Navy destroyers deployed by the Trump Administration off the coast of Venezuela

A former senior Pentagon commander says the Trump administration's military buildup in the Caribbean signals a renewed reliance on "gunboat diplomacy" aimed at pressuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and argues the strategy could succeed.

Speaking to The New York Times in a sprawling report during the weekend, Adm. James G. Stavridis, a former head of the Pentagon's Southern Command, said:

"The massive naval flotilla off the coast of Venezuela and the movement of fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Puerto Rico has little to do with actual drug interdiction — they represent operational overkill. Rather, they are a clear signal to Nicolás Maduro that this administration is growing serious about accomplishing either regime or behavioral change from Caracas. Gunboat diplomacy is back, and it may well work"

The remarks follow three U.S. military strikes this month on boats Washington said were transporting drugs, incidents that have left at least 14 people dead. While the White House and Pentagon describe the deployment as a counter-narcotics and counterterrorism mission, analysts and diplomats told The New York Times the real objective is to tighten pressure on Maduro, whom U.S. officials call illegitimate and accuse of running criminal networks.

Related

President Trump himself denied last Thursday that his administration is planning a "regime change" in Venezuela, even as the United States expands its military presence in the Caribbean.

The administration has deployed eight warships, surveillance planes, submarines, Marines, and F-35 fighters to the region. Officials have refused to specify whether strikes inside Venezuela are under consideration, but analysts cited the presence of Special Operations forces as a possible indicator.

Maduro has condemned the operations as aggression and claimed U.S. actions amount to an effort at regime change. In a letter earlier this month to President Trump, confirmed by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez during the weekend, Maduro urged both countries to "preserve peace with dialogue" and dismissed U.S. accusations of narcotrafficking as "absolutely false."

Despite calls for diplomacy from figures such as U.S. envoy Richard Grenell, who said last week that a negotiated resolution is still possible, U.S. deployments have continued, as regional observers warn that attacks on small boats are being read as "warning shots" and could signal further escalation.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Pentagon, Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, Caribbean

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
An outlet for the Australian communications company Optus in Sydney. Optus chief executive Stephen Rue said an outage that prevented calls to emergency services and led to three deaths was "absolutely tragic"

Australian Government Blasts Optus Over Deadly Emergency Call Failure

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia
Zelensky to Meet Trump at UNGA as Russia Launches 580 Drones in Overnight Assault
TikTok deal
The China Gambit: Trump and Xi Signal Progress on Trade and TikTok After 'Productive' Call
Montblanc Digital Paper
Montblanc Announces Its Digital Paper Writing Tablet—Here's How Much It Would Cost
South Korea Presses US Over Immigration Raid at Hyundai-LG Battery
South Korea Urges US to Fix Visa System After 300 Workers Detained in Georgia Raid
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice