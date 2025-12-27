Billionaire Elon Musk has slammed incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's appointment to be the new fire department chief. Commenting on Mamdani's new appointee for the position, Musk claimed that this move would endanger the lives of New Yorkers.

Musk took to his platform X to comment on Mamdani's appointment of Lillian Bonsignore as the new chief of the New York Fire Department. The SpaceX CEO quote-tweeted user The Chief Nerd's clip of Mamdani's announcement and said that the appointment of Bonsignore was going to put lives at risk, in reference to her lack of direct experience as a firefighter. 'People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake,' said Musk on Friday.

A Veteran EMS Chief Takes the Helm

Bonsignore is a former emergency medical services chief for New York and a longtime EMT since 1991. She led the EMS bureau in 2019, during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her appointment by Mamdani not only makes her the second woman to lead the city's fire department, but she will also be the city's first openly gay commissioner.

'Bonsignore's calm, decisive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic–when EMS professionals were more vital than ever–is exactly the kind of leadership our city needs in moments of uncertainty,' said Mamdani in a statement to City & State.

Welcome to A New Era, Lillian Bonsignore!



Bonsignore's appointment is also seen as a commitment to raising the wages of EMTs, who have long lobbied for pay increases to match those of the other first responders. Bonsignore's EMT experience includes being among the responders to 9/11 in 2001. By 2002, she climbed up the ranks to become a lieutenant in the division, captain by 2005, and deputy chief by 2009.

Laura Kavanaugh, the former fire commissioner appointed by outgoing mayor Eric Adams but who resigned in 2024, also praised the appointment of Bonsignore. Kavanaugh said Bonsignore is a great pick. 'One of the strongest leaders I have ever worked alongside,' said Kavanaugh in comments to City & State.

A History of Political Attacks

Prior to Musk's criticism of Mamdani's appointment of Bonsignore, the SpaceX CEO had a history of opposing the incoming mayor. In November, prior to the mayoral election, Musk urged his followers to vote for Mamdani's fellow Democrat, Andrew Cuomo, over the Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, arguing a vote for Sliwa would help Mamdani win.

'Remember to vote tomorrow in New York!' Musk tweeted at the time. 'Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdani or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo!'

The endorsement drew controversy, especially as one response to the post pointed out that this is the third candidate whom Musk backed who allegedly has a history of sexual assault. However, Musk responded to the commenter, asking if they had any other option.

President Donald Trump has also repeatedly mocked Mamdani during his candidacy and even after winning the election. Trump, whom Musk is an ally of, has called Mamdani a 'communist mayor' and even suggested that he might not be a legal citizen of the US.

