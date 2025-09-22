Venezuela Threatens U.S. With 'Devastating Counterattack' as Tensions Escalate Over Naval Operations

Venezuela's government warned of a "devastating counterattack" against the United States as tensions escalate over U.S. naval operations in the Caribbean, which Washington says are aimed at dismantling drug cartels linked to President Nicolás Maduro's administration.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who the Trump administration has accused of ties to narcotrafficking and who currently has a $25 million bounty to his name, said over the weekend that the country would defend itself if necessary. "We do not seek war with anyone. We have never declared war on anyone," he said."But we have learned to defend ourselves, and we have also learned to carry out devastating counterattacks when necessary," he added as NTN24 reports.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino struck a different tone, urging dialogue and referring to Maduro's recent letter to President Trump proposing talks. "Everything is resolved with politics and dialogue, not by force and imposition," said Lopez. "We don't want the gringos coming here to enslave us. We have our freedom, independence, and sovereignty."

Cabello has consistently rejected U.S. allegations, claiming recent seizures prove Venezuela's commitment to fighting narcotics without resorting to lethal force. On September 14, Venezuelan forces intercepted nearly 3.7 metric tons of cocaine off Falcón state, an operation Cabello said exposed a "false flag" designed to implicate the country in trafficking.

Earlier this month, Cabello declared Venezuela was ready for a "prolonged war" and dismissed Washington's explanation that its naval buildup is part of counter-narcotics efforts. He argued the U.S. presence is driven by strategic interests. "Venezuela does not produce drugs. The transit is negligible. But Venezuela has oil, Venezuela has gas, Venezuela has gold, Venezuela has coltan — and Venezuela has dignity," he said.

The U.S. has deployed more than 15 warships, F-35 fighter jets, and thousands of Marines to the region.

