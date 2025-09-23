Headlines

Venezuela's Maduro Says He May Send More Letters to Trump Despite Dismissal: 'The Important Thing is to Defend the Truth'

The White House dismissed Maduro's original letter on Monday saying it contained "many lies"

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Monday that he may send additional letters to U.S. President Donald Trump, despite Washington dismissing his first attempt at dialogue.

Speaking during his weekly television program, Maduro said the letter sent earlier this month was meant "to defend the truth of Venezuela." Upon being asked if he would send more letters despite not receiving answers Maduro said:

"Surely I will send more. The important thing is to defend the truth of your country, to defend it by every means — if they close a door, you go in through the window, and if they close the window, you go in through the door with the truth of your country; to illuminate the world, to illuminate the White House with the light of Venezuela's truth, because that light is what will allow us to defeat now — as it is already defeated — the narrative of fake news and falsehoods about Venezuela"

Maduro's original letter, dated September 6 and revealed by Reuters over the weekend, rejected U.S. accusations that Venezuela is a narco-state and urged renewed dialogue through Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell. Maduro described past communication with Grenell as having worked "impeccably" and said he was prepared to continue direct talks.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed Sunday that the letter had been delivered through a South American intermediary. She said it called for peace and cooperation against "fake news" about Venezuela, while emphasizing the country is "a territory free of illicit activities."

The White House, however, dismissed the initiative. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday the letter contained "many lies" and reiterated that the Trump administration views Maduro's government as illegitimate. "The president has demonstrated that he is willing to use every means necessary to stop the flow of illegal drugs from Venezuela into the United States," she said.

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions in the Caribbean, where the United States has deployed at least eight warships, a nuclear-powered attack submarine, and F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico as part of what officials describe as a counternarcotics mission. Since August, U.S. forces have intercepted four boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking, at least three of them departing from Venezuela, according to the White House.

Maduro has repeatedly denied involvement in narcotrafficking and accused Washington of fabricating allegations to justify military escalation. "Even if there is no response to the letter, that is the least important thing," he said Monday. "What matters is defending the truth."

Originally published on Latin Times

Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro

